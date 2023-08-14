"No wonder he went Saudi", "Over for Europe" - Fans react as ex-Liverpool star Fabinho receives Rolex watch as gift from fan after Al-Ittihad debut

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was gifted a Rolex watch by a fan after his Al-Ittihad debut against Al-Raed. Fans on Twitter were left stunned after watching the video of the incident.

Fabinho made his debut for the Saudi Pro League club as Al-Ittihad managed to secure a 3-0 win in their Saudi Pro League opener. Abderrazak Hamdallah scored one, and Igr Coronado scored a brace for the Jeddah-based team.

It was also Fabinho's first appearance for the club since he completed a move from Liverpool. The Brazilian received an unexpected Rolex as a gift from a fan for his performance.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the incident, with one writing:

"Fabinho was gifted a Rolex by a fan because he played well… A FAN. Na we can’t compete with Saudi."

Another fan commented:

"No wonder he went saudi."

One more fan wrote:

"Its over for Europe."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Arab money."

One claimed:

"Ah yes, the working man’s game."

One fan opined:

"My gee thought he wanted a photo."

The Saudi Pro League's lucrative monetary offers are one of the main reasons why players are moving to the Middle East in chunks. The recent video between Fabinho and the fan was a glimpse of the country's tremendous wealth.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the draw against Chelsea

Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The Merseysiders managed to take the lead through Luis Diaz before Chelsea's new signing Axel Disasi equalized.

While his side didn't get all three points in a difficult game at Stamford Bridge, Jurgen Klopp was happy with the way his team performed.

The German told the media following the match (via the Reds' official website):

"I'm OK with a point. I saw the game, so I know who could've won... we could've lost as well, that's how it is. I think they had the last chance of the game, right? That would've been a great moment to finish it off. But we had a really good start into the game, [I] liked that a lot."

He added:

"Everything was there what we were working on. [We] scored two wonderful goals, one disallowed for offside, was really close. The build-up to that goal anyway was absolutely top-class. But then we opened the door for Chelsea. We lost the ball in one or two situations which was unnecessary and I think the second goal was around a set-piece. I'm not 100 per cent sure."

Liverpool will return to action on August 19 as they play Bournemouth in an away clash. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Klopp's side can pick up their first three points.