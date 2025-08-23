"No, for me Yamal was the best" - Former France star who won Ballon d'Or snubs Ousmane Dembele for 2025 award

Former Ballon d'Or winner Jean-Pierre Papin has tipped Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to win the award over Ousmane Dembele this year. The Spanish teenager was phenomenal for Blaugrana last season, helping them to a domestic treble.

Ad

The teenager was integral to the Catalan club's success, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists in 55 games across all competitions for the side. His performances impressed Papin, who told SPORT:

“Lamine Yamal deserves to win the Golden Ball this year, No, for me Yamal was the best and had an exceptional season.”

Yamal's main competition for the Ballon d'Or is former Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. The French forward was part of a dominant Paris Saint-Germain side that won every tournament they entered, except the Club World Cup, and contributed 35 goals and 16 assists across competitions.

Ad

Trending

If the Barcelona number 10 claims the award this year, he will become the seventh player to claim the prize at the Catalan club and their first winner since Lionel Messi in 2019. Like Messi, the teenager progressed through the famed La Masia youth ranks before establishing himself as a key member of the senior team, scoring 26 goals and providing 35 assists in 107 games.

Marcus Rashford weighs in on Ballon d'Or race between Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele

New Barcelona signing, Marcus Rashford, has tipped Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or. The Spanish teenager is expected to challenge former Blaugrana forward Ousmane Dembele for the prize after the pair enjoyed phenomenal individual campaigns.

Ad

Speaking about his teammate's chances in a recent interview, the Englishman tipped the forward to win the award soon, telling SPORT (via Le10Sport):

“Can Yamal win the Ballon d’Or? Yes, definitely. If he doesn’t win it this year, he will in the future. Dembélé, Raphinha—they all deserve it. It’s hard to choose one, but they are all mature and have had a fantastic season. Lamine is so young; he will win it.”

Ad

Marcus Rashford recently joined Barcelona from Manchester United on a loan with an option for the deal to be made permanent this summer. The English forward has shared the pitch with the Spaniard just once since his arrival, as he played 21 minutes in Blaugrana's 3-0 win over Mallorca.

Yamal has already opened his account for the season, bagging a goal and assist in his solitary appearance so far. Meanwhile, Rashford will be hoping to get his career back on track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More