"Nobody can live with Liverpool’s Egyptian king right now" - Alan Shearer hails Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world after Manchester United hat-trick

Alan Shearer has joined a long list of pundits to label Liverpool's Mohamed Salah the best player in the world right now. The former Premier League striker believes nobody in world football can match the Egyptian star's quality at the moment.

Mohamed Salah has been on fire this season and has scored in his last 10 matches for Liverpool. The Egyptian recently netted a stunning hat-trick against Manchester United and became the first opposition player ever to score three goals in a Premier League game at Old Trafford.

While naming his team of the week on the Premier League's official website, Shearer heaped praise on Mohamed Salah.

"The best player on the planet right now. Nobody can live with Liverpool's Egyptian king right now. A dazzling hat-trick in a Man-of-the-Match performance," Shearer wrote.

Salah was joined by Mason Mount, Phil Foden, and Joshua King in the attacking department of the Premier League team of the week.

Mohamed Salah labeled a "greedy player" by Liverpool legend

While the majority of the footballing community have been singing Mohamed Salah's praises, Graeme Souness went as far as to claim that the Liverpool star was the greediest player he has ever seen. Souness added that the Egyptian's "personal targets" have frustrated his teammates, especially Sadio Mane.

"He is perhaps as greedy a player as I have seen. All the top names have an element of that but he is extremely selfish," Souness said. "Personal targets are important to him and he shoots from every possible angle, which frustrates his teammates at times — especially Mane. The other players accept it because he is so good."

Souness, however, was quick to point out that it was hard to criticize Salah because of his efficiency in front of goal.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"When he doesn't square it, he is either scoring or making goalkeepers work so that the follow-up is a tap-in for someone anyway, which makes it hard for anyone to criticise him. He may even take it as a compliment that I think he is the most selfish player I have seen because he is a goal machine," Souness added.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League and trail league leaders Chelsea by one point. Jurgen Klopp's side will face Preston North End tomorrow night in the League Cup.

Edited by Arvind Sriram