“Nobody cares”, “Majority of the people don’t even know” – Fans stunned as tweet compares Lionel Messi’s life in Argentina and Miami 

A recently emerged tweet compared the difference in the life of Lionel Messi in Argentina and in Miami. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the same.

The stark difference was on display as in Argentina, Messi didn't even have room to walk. On the other hand, in Miami, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was spotted shopping at a public store.

Fans pointed out the major difference. The main difference is that in Argentina, Messi is perceived as a god. Whereas in the US, football is still a growing sport.

Nobody cares.

"Nobody cares."

Another fan commented:

"Majority of the people don't even know who he is."

Messi has recently completed a move to the MLS club Inter Miami. He will be unveiled as a player for the club on July 16. Ahead of that, the Argentina captain has already reached the city in Florida.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Lionel Messi was spotted in Miami ahead of his Inter Miami unveiling:

Messi in America: Shopping unbothered at Publix Messi in Argentina: Can’t get into his own houseMessi in America: Shopping unbothered at Publix twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Messi in Argentina: Can’t get into his own houseMessi in America: Shopping unbothered at Publix twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/E1qqugxQnR

Roger @Roger_Lin1 @ActionNetworkHQ bro is just trying to fit in 🤣 @ActionNetworkHQ bro is just trying to fit in 🤣

RealHumanNotB0t @RealHumanNotB0t @ActionNetworkHQ i mean it’s not lebron freakin james lol just a lil dude @ActionNetworkHQ i mean it’s not lebron freakin james lol just a lil dude

David @kuvrterk @ActionNetworkHQ Majority of the people don't even know who he is @ActionNetworkHQ Majority of the people don't even know who he is

Bradley Wright-Phillips reacted to Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game. During his career, the Argentina captain has played for top European clubs only. He will now play in the MLS for Inter Miami.

The move is a massive one for US Soccer and could lift the status of the MLS as well. Bradley Wright-Phillips, former MLS star with 114 goals in the MLS, told The Independent about the Argentina captain's move (via HITC):

“My first reaction to Messi coming out was I just couldn’t believe it. Honestly, even now until I see him run out on an MLS pitch, I can’t really fathom what it’s going to be. It’s hard to even picture that. Even now it doesn’t seem real to me. It’s Messi!”

Messi is not the only superstar name that Inter Miami have signed. His former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets is also set to play for the David Beckham co-owned team. Superstar names like Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Jordi Alba have also been linked with a transfer to the club.

