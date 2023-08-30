"Nobody carries teams like Messi", "MLS It’s too easy for him" - Fans react as graphic showing Lionel Messi's impact on Inter Miami comes to light

Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has seen a dramatic turnaround in the MLS side's form which ESPN have emphasized.

The Argentine icon has taken his brilliance to the United States following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He has made an instant impact at DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi, 36, has already bagged 11 goals and three assists in just nine games across competitions for Inter Miami. He finished as the top scorer in the Leagues Cup with 10 goals in seven games as the Herons won the competition.

However, Vice City were in dire form before Lionel Messi joined the MLS side earlier this summer. They sat rock bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference table with just five wins in 22 games.

Inter Miami had lost five, drawn three, and lost one of nine games but they have now gone unbeaten since Messi's arrival. They have won six of nine games with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in their side. Gerardo Martino's men have also won all three of the penalty shootouts that happened because of three draws.

There has also been a dramatic improvement on the goalscoring front with the Herons sitting on 1.0 goals per game prior to Messi's signing. This has risen to an impressive 3.0 goals per game. Inter Miami's shot conversion rate has also surged from 10% to 32%.

This is all a testament to the remarkable start Lionel Messi has made to life at DRV PNK Stadium. ESPN have displayed all of these statistics which have been met with acclaim from fans.

Lionel Messi set to return to Inter Miami starting lineup to face Nashville

Lionel Messi started his first MLS appearance on the bench in a 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls on Sunday (August 27). He came on in the 60th minute and scored a sensational goal in the 89th minute.

Inter Miami boss Martino has confirmed that Messi will possibly return to the starting lineup against Nashville on tomorrow (August 31). He claimed that the Argentine legend needed a rest against Red Bulls (via ESPN):

"I think the game [Messi] needed to get some rest was the last one in New York, same as Busquet. If there are no issues, [Messi] should [start]."

The Herons will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going as they look to climb up the Eastern Conference table. They currently sit 14th having moved off the bottom of the league following their win against Red Bulls.