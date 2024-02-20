“Nobody has to continue reading false stories” - Lionel Messi responds to claims about him refusing to play in Hong Kong due to political reasons

Lionel Messi has rebuffed claims that he skipped Inter Miami's match against Hong Kong for political reasons. He released a video to explain that it was just medical reasons that saw him sit out of the match.

Messi revealed in the video on Weibo that he had an inflamed adductor and did not start the match against Al Nassr earlier this month. The Inter Miami star added that he would not visit Japan or China if the issue was political and said:

"I've read and heard many things that have been said after the game in Hong Kong. I wanted to record this video and give you the true version so nobody has to continue reading false stories. I've heard people say that I didn't want to play for political reasons and many other reasons that are totally untrue."

"Had that been the case I wouldn't have even traveled to Japan or visited China, as I have many times. Since the start of my career, I've had a very close and special relationship with China."

He added:

"As I said in the press conference, I had an inflamed adductor and I couldn't play in the first game in Saudi Arabia, which is when I felt it. In the second game, I tried to play for a bit, but it got worse."

"Then on the day before the game [in Hong Kong] I tried to train and made an effort for all those who had come to watch training. It felt a bit better a few days later and that's why I played for a bit in Japan to prepare fitness-wise for everything to come because I needed to play and get back up to speed."

Lionel Messi came off the bench in the next match against Vissel Kobe and started against Newell's Old Boys.

Lionel Messi fans in Hong Kong demanded a refund after Inter Miami no-show

Fans in Hong Kong were furious with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami after the Argentine missed the match in early February. Around 38,000 fans asked for refunds, as per the BBC, with many paying around £494 per ticket to see the FIFA World Cup winner.

A lawmaker in the Asian country filed a case against the MLS club and the footballer. He stated the people of Hong Kong hated Messi and the club for the betrayal and added that it was a deliberate and calculated move by them.

Lionel Messi played in Beijing last year when China hosted Argentina and Australia in a friendly. Around 68,000 fans attended the game, and the former Barcelona star is an ambassador for several Chinese brands like Huawei, Chery, Tencent, Mengniu, Chishui River Wine, and J&T Express.