"Nobody dares to say anything because they're afraid of upsetting him" - Ex-Liverpool star launches astonishing attack on Jude Bellingham 

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann recently launched an astonishing attack on reported Reds transfer target Jude Bellingham. The Merseysiders have been interested in Bellingham for a while now. They are expected to make a big-money attempt in the summer for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Hamann, however, recently claimed that Bellingham lacks discipline. He recently told Sky Germany (via GOAL):

"What Bellingham doesn't have is discipline. He may want to return to the island or to Real Madrid. He has to play differently, At Dortmund he can do whatever he wants. Nobody dares to say anything because they're afraid of upsetting him. If you have him as a team-mate, you'll have a problem. If he doesn't do anything forwards and backwards, what does he do then?"

Bellingham has been a crucial player for Dortmund this season. He has scored 10 goals and has provided seven assists in 37 games across competitions.

Apart from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the midfielder.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed the team's lack of form

Considered a title challenger before the start of the season, Liverpool have been disappointing this season. They are struggling to make a place in the top four and Jurgen Klopp addressed the controversy.

In his program notes ahead of the clash against Arsenal on Sunday, April 9, the Reds' boss wrote:

“Today they are our problem and one that we have no option but to take on with total seriousness and respect. The place they occupy in the league table speaks for itself, so we do not need anyone to tell us that we have a proper job on our hands."

He added:

“As everyone knows, our form has been too inconsistent this season but today would be a good day to show our very best face. When we do this, especially at Anfield, we always have a chance."

Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday. They are eighth in the table, 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Apart from their struggles in the Premier League, the Merseysiders have also been eliminated from all cup competitions.

