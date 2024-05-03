“Nobody disrespects you here” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro offers glowing verdict on life in Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has opened up about life in Saudi Arabia.

The 39-year-old striker and his family moved to the Middle East after Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 following a mutual contract termination at Manchester United.

The former Real Madrid man's partner Georgina Rodriguez has often spoken highly about life in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo's sister apparently shares the same views.

Aveiro, a Portuguese singer, shared a message on Instagram about how safe the country of Saudi Arabia is. She wrote (via Arab News):

"If there is a safe place to walk alone, it is here. Saudi Arabia is one of the best in the world in terms of safety. You can leave your phone on the table and go and come back without anything happening. Nobody disrespects you here and there are no thefts."

Rodriguez had spoken glowingly about Saudi Arabia in August 2023:

"I feel very safe in this country and really appreciate its family values. I feel very happy to be able to connect with this heaven on earth. The power and magic that is in the Saudi desert is incredible."

It is likely that Ronaldo and his family will remain in the country till the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract runs out in the summer of 2025.

When Cristiano Ronaldo shared his opinion on living in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo himself spoke about the culture and lifestyle in Saudi Arabia in June 2023, following his move to the Saudi Pro League. During an interview, the striker said (via Arab News):

"Living in Saudi is very good if you want to come here and have fun, to see the culture, to eat well. The Saudis live more at night which I think is quite fun and interesting. If you see the city at night, it's very beautiful."

"And if you like food, come to Riyadh- the city probably has some of the best quality restaurants I have come across."

Ronaldo has also been brilliant on the football pitch since his arrival. Overall, he's made 58 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr, bagging 52 goals and 14 assists.

However, it looks as though Ronaldo and Co. will miss out on winning the league title this season. They're currently second and nine points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have played a game less.