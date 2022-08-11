"Nobody has any doubts" - Ancelotti says Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema should win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that Karim Benzema is undoubtedly the frontrunner in the race for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Following the side's 2-0 victory in the UEFA Super Cup where Benzema bagged a goal himself, Ancelotti made his views clear when asked about the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Benzema has hit scintillating form under the Italian manager and is regarded by many to be the deserving winner of football's premier individual award.

Benzema has been with Los Blancos since 2009, enjoying great success with the club. He has won four La Liga titles and a mammoth five UEFA Champions League during his time at the club.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Ancelotti: “I think nobody has any doubts that Benzema should WIN the Ballon d'Or.” #rmalive 🎙| Ancelotti: “I think nobody has any doubts that Benzema should WIN the Ballon d'Or.” #rmalive

The 34-year-old has made over 600 club appearances, scoring 321 goals and providing 159 assists over the years. He had a particularly outstanding season last time out, scoring an unbelievable 44 goals in 46 appearances across competitions. He also provided 15 assists in the process, forming a lethal attacking partnership with Brazilian Vinicius Jr.

B/R Football @brfootball Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr. receive their Champions League Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr. receive their Champions League Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards 🌟 https://t.co/MsXibZoZ3L

The centre-forward is in the best form of his life and will be looking to add more accolades to his kitty in the coming years.

2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony to be held in October

Lionel Messi took home his seventh Ballon D'Or award last time out

The 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held on October 17th, as per Goal.com.

This year's award would be the 66th in its prestigious history, with some of the greatest players of all time taking home the prize in the past. One of the key changes this time out is that player performances will be considered over the course of one whole season, as opposed to a calendar year previously.

Scheduled to take place in Paris, the ceremony will be graced by some of the biggest names in world football. The nominees for the men's award are expected to be announced on August 12th.

Karim Benzema looks the undoubted favorite this time out, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski in close pursuit. Should Benzema win the award, it would be the first in his long and illustrious career.

