"Nobody knows anything yet" - Viktor Gyokeres responds to transfer question amid Arsenal and Manchester United talks

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has claimed his future remains uncertain amid strong links to Arsenal and Manchester United this summer. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Portuguese giants following a terrific 2024-25 season.

Ad

Gyokeres has made a name for himself as one of the most prolific strikers in the world. He guided Sporting to a domestic double of the league and the Taça de Portugal, while notching an impressive 54 goals and 13 assists in 52 matches across competitions.

There was strong interest in the Swedish forward during the January transfer window, but Sporting managed to keep their star striker at the club. However, a move this summer seems likely.

Ad

Trending

Gyokeres has been linked with a host of top European clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, Napoli, Chelsea, and Liverpool. The Gunners are reportedly leading the race to sign the Sporting star, who is valued at about £60 million.

Gyokeres recently appeared on the Flymoduspod podcast hosted by his former Coventry teammate, Leo Ostigard, where he was asked about a possible move to Arsenal. In a FaceTime call during the podcast, Ostigard, a lifelong Arsenal fan, asked Swedish striker (via Metro):

Ad

"You know I’m wondering, I know you can’t say much about it, but Viktor, where are you going in the summer transfer window? Can you give us a hint? Is it Arsenal? Which three? What are the alternatives?"

Gyokeres replied:

"Haha, no. We will see… nobody knows anything yet. I wish I had a more fun answer, but that’s all I can say for now."

Ad

Mikel Arteta is keen on strengthening his attacking unit for the upcoming season and has made Gyokeres a top target. The club's chief reportedly met with the player's agent in Lisbon recently.

Meanwhile, Gyokeres could also link up with former manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. The Red Devils recently completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but are still keen to add more firepower to their frontline.

Paul Ince urges Manchester United to sign striker wanted by Arsenal

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has urged the club to prioritize the signing of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. Ince stated that the Red Devils need a prolific forward and named the Englishman as an ideal candidate for the job. He also highlighted that United haven't had a player in the league's best XI for the past couple of seasons.

Ad

He said, as quoted by the Telegraph:

"If you picked your best 11 players from the Premier League, you wouldn’t have one United player in there. And you probably could have said that in the last six or seven years. How can Liverpool go and sign the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, and Arsenal get Declan Rice?"

Ad

“Why haven’t United been in the market for them? Are they looking in the right places? I don’t think they are right now, so it’s a big summer for everyone involved at the club, that’s for sure. They badly need more firepower and I’m looking at someone like Ollie Watkins – a striker who can actually score goals – as a player United need to be going for," Ince added.

Ollie Watkins recorded an impressive 17 goals and 14 assists in 54 matches for Aston Villa during the 2024-25 season. The 29-year-old is also being eyed by Arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More