“Nobody loves him” – Barcelona legend publicly hits out at ‘liar’ Van Gaal who claimed World Cup was rigged for Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona forward Hristo Stoichkov has laid out a dismissive rant against Louis van Gaal's claims of the 2022 FIFA World Cup being rigged for Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Argentina faced the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the tournament and took a 2-0 lead via goals from Nahuel Molina (35') and Lionel Messi (p)(73'). Wout Weghorst then scored a brace (83', 90+11') to make it 2-2. La Albiceleste finally won on penalties en route to their title win.

In September this year, the Netherlands manager Van Gaal claimed that the game and the World Cup were 'premeditated' in Argentina's favor.

Stoichkov, however, has laid into the former Manchester United manager for making such claims, saying (via Foot Mercato):

“Louis? Louis who? I don't even want to say his name out loud. When it comes to him, I don't think about anything."

"He is a great professional. Nobody will deny it. The training methods, triangle play and training were good, but as a person I don't like him. Nobody loves him."

The Barcelona legend also said:

“I'm not good at everything either, but I'm trying to improve these aspects. I don't want to be like him. Let's talk about someone else, not him. He's no one in my life. It is wrong. A liar I don't want to waste another minute with. He is not worth it.”

Argentina won their third World Cup trophy in Qatar after 36 years while Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball for his contribution of seven goals and three assists.

Barcelona star touted to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami next summer

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. He was followed to the David Beckham co-owned side by former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Sergi Roberto could also join the trio at Inter Miami. The 31-year-old right-back's contract with the Blaugrana expires next summer and he is likely to leave the club as a free agent.

Roberto, even after being named club captain this season, has made just six appearances across competitions, starting only twice. He has also scored one goal in that time.

Roberto came through Barcelona's academy before making his senior debut in 2013. He has since made 355 appearances for them, scoring 17 goals and providing 40 assists.