“Nobody mentions it” - Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on who can be Premier League player of the season so far

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has been one of the most impressive performers in the Premier League so far this season.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Ferdinand mentioned that Rice's impact is noticeable from the fact that no one is talking about the midfielder's £100m price-tag. The Gunners made Rice the most expensive English player of all time in the summer of 2023, signing him from West Ham United in a deal reportedly worth £105m.

Ferdinand said (via TBR Football):

“I can’t go too far away from Declan. The difference he has made, is there anyone else who has made as big an impact with the pricetag as well, that £100m, how many of us in the media or at home talk about it being big money or a big pricetag, nobody mentions it, and that’s a testament to how good he is.”

Rice has made 20 league appearances for the Gunners this season, scoring three crucial goals and providing one assist. He has been a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's system, providing the link between midfield and defense as the holding midfielder.

Despite Arsenal's recent struggles - the Gunners have suffered three defeats in their last five outings - Rice's influence remains undiminished. The team are still only two points shy of the league's summit, and Declan Rice's contributions have a lot to do with catapulting them up there.

Arsenal consider loan move for homegrown star Reiss Nelson amid lack of Premier League minutes: Reports

The Gunners are reportedly open to sanctioning a loan move for winger Reiss Nelson in January. This decision, as reported by Football Insider (via Hard Tackle), is not rooted in a desire for a permanent sale but rather in affording Nelson substantial playing time.

Despite being on a £100,000-a-week deal, Nelson's involvement in the Gunners' Premier League campaign has been limited. He has been on the pitch for only 100 minutes in the league across nine appearances, without a single start.

Mikel Arteta has favored Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard in the wide areas this season, relegating Nelson to a back-up role.

However, Nelson's potential exit could leave them thin in the wide attacking department, with the second half of the Premier League in full swing. Speculations are rife about the Gunners' interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto. Arsenal's long-standing interest in Neto could see a resurgence, potentially leading to an acquisition to fill the void left by Nelson.