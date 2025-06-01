“Nobody has spoken to me" - Barcelona star confirms future plans amid exit rumors 

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has rubbished rumours of a departure from Barcelona this summer. The German custodian's future at Camp Nou is subject to speculation amid concerns about his form and long-term fitness.

Ter Stegen has divided opinion among fans in the recent past and has been at the receiving end of a fair amount of criticism. The 33-year-old missed almost the entire 2024/25 campaign with a knee injury, registering just nine appearances.

Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans have already identified Espanyol's Joan Garcia as Ter Stegen's replacement. The LaLiga giants are reportedly close to securing the Spaniard's signature, and his arrival could reportedly mark the end of the German's stay at Camp Nou.

However, speaking to the press while on international duty, Marc-Andre ter Stegen insisted that he will be at Barcelona next season.

“Nobody has spoken to me. I know I’ll be in Barcelona next year. Barça is one of the biggest clubs, and competition is normal. For me, the situation isn’t changing. I’m extremely excited about next season with a team that’s very young, dynamic, and hungry,” said Ter Stegen (via Barca Blaugranes).

Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement to help deal with Ter Stegen's injury, is out of contract next month. However, the Pole is expected to sign a one-year extension as well.

Will Robert Lewandowski stay at Barcelona next season?

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has confirmed that he will stay at Barcelona next season. The Polish striker was on fire in the recently concluded campaign, registering 42 goals from 52 games across competitions.

His efforts helped his team win the league, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana this season. However, Lewandowski is due to turn 37 in August and cannot be expected to continue forever.

The situation has added to speculation regarding his future. It has also been suggested that the Catalans are in the market for his replacement this year.

However, speaking recently (via Barca Universal), Lewandowski insisted that he feels younger than his age.

“It is not an issue for me. I will stay next season. Right now, all I have on my mind is Barcelona. Our team will be stronger next season,” said Lewandowski.

He continued:

“My biological age is 30. That’s how I feel, and I track it constantly. In the end, it’s about what my heart and my head tell me.”

Robert Lewandowski's contract with the Catalan giants expires next summer.

