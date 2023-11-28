“Nobody till now has had a problem with me” - Manchester United superstar fires back at critics amid dip in form

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has hit back at critics over his captaincy alluding to his drop in goal contributions.

Fernandes was appointed the Red Devils' new skipper in the summer, replacing Harry Maguire in the role. The Portuguese playmaker is a polarizing character and has received his fair share of criticism throughout his time at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old was asked if he's frustrated about doubts over his credentials to lead this Manchester United side. He told The United Stand's Beth Tucker:

"Obviously you don't like it, you don't like to be criticized. But at the same time I have to do the best and what I think is best for the team. I'm not always right, but at the moment in my head it's the right choice."

The Red Devils is one of, if not, the most scrutinized clubs in world football, and Fernandes alluded to this:

"It's quite normal at Man United you're going to get criticized even if you do well, even if you do the right thing or the wrong thing so I just have to deal with that."

Fernandes made a blistering start to his United career when he joined from Sporting CP in 2020. He bagged 28 goals and 17 assists in 58 games across competitions during his first full campaign. He added:

"In the beginning, everything was perfect because when you arrive and in the first game you do something different than anyone else is doing it's going to be all flowers."

However, the Portugal international has somewhat come off the boil regarding goal contributions. He's managed four goals and as many assists in 18 games across competitions.

Fernandes feels he has a target on his back due to his excellent past few seasons at Old Trafford:

"My numbers make me a target so not keeping the same numbers of assists or goals is sometimes a problem for me in the criticism because they are going to take from there. I think they're (Manchester United) really happy with me, the way I am is the same as when I arrived at the club, I don't think I have to change. Nobody till now has had a problem with me."

Fernandes has an overall record of 68 goals and 58 assists in 203 games since arriving at the club. He's viewed as the Red Devils' protagonist which puts his performances under the microscope.

Paul Ince claims Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes isn't a leader

Paul Ince doesn't view Bruno Fernandes as captain material.

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince is one of many footballing names that have questioned Fernandes' leadership. The England icon doesn't think the Portuguese midfielder plays the game for himself. He told talkSPORT:

"I don’t know what I see in Fernandes as he is not a leader by the way he plays... That is your purpose as a captain, look around you and get others playing well. I look at Fernandes and it is all about him and I think if he is not playing well, then, you can see it in his body language."

Manchester United's skipper displayed leadership in handing over penalty duties to Marcus Rashford in a 3-0 win against Everton on Sunday (November 26). The English forward had been enduring a goal drought and his captain opted to build his teammate's confidence.