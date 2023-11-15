Noel Gallagher says Manchester United must replace Erik ten Hag with Premier League manager to 'reshape club from top to bottom'

English musician Noel Gallagher reckons Manchester United must replace Erik ten Hag with someone of Thomas Frank's quality to reverse the club's fortunes this season.

The Red Devils have struggled for form this season and have failed to look convincing in any of their games so far. They are sixth in the Premier League standings with 21 points from 12 games, seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

Moreover, Manchester United have lost nine out of their 18 games across competitions this season. Despite facing criticism for his playing style as well as his choice of summer signings, Ten Hag's job doesn't appear to be in any significant danger.

However, Gallagher believes that Manchester United would be wise to part ways with the Dutch tactician. He told talkSPORT (via Daily Mirror):

"United need to get some people to lower the expectations in the short term and then get somebody like Thomas Frank to re-shape that club properly from the bottom up, otherwise there will always be this ‘we need to buy [Paul] Pogba, we need to buy [Alexis] Sanchez’ just to appease the fans for a couple of weeks."

"United from the outside, the owners don’t love the club, they don’t like it, they don't respect what the fans have to say and they need real football people in there, real serious football people," he added. "The people at the top are not serious, City’s people are serious. United need to get serious and they’re not going to do that with the Glazers, because they’re in it for what they can get out of it."

Thomas Frank has thrived as Brentford's manager for the past five years, winning 108 out of his 246 games in charge with a win percentage of 43.90 percent. The 50-year-old helped the Bees gain promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and has been able to challenge the big clubs due to his clear football style.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni explains why Manchester United starlet was not called up for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni explained why Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was snubbed for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Albiceleste have made a strong start in their bid to retain their title. They are at the top of the CONMEBOL standings with 12 points from four games. They face Uruguay on Thursday, November 16, and Brazil on Tuesday, November 21.

Despite having three senior caps, Garnacho wasn't called up for the upcoming international break. Scaloni defended his decision, saying (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

“Ale’s non-call up is due to a form issue. During the last calls, he did not have minutes and we have to think about human aspect as well too. He’s on our radar and will be part of our plans.”

Garnacho has struggled for form for Manchester United this season, scoring just one goal in 16 appearances across all competitions to date.