Noel Whelan picks between Arsenal and Tottenham for Premier League top 4 spot

Former Premier League player Noel Whelan believes Tottenham Hotspur are the front-runners to finish in the top four due to Arsenal’s poor form lately.

The Gunners have lost two games on the bounce in the league (against Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion) and have subsequently slipped to fifth in the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side will look to respond in their next game against Southampton, but that will be easier said than done.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Our latest training edit has just dropped



#SOTARS Getting set for SouthamptonOur latest training edit has just dropped Getting set for Southampton ✅ 📺 Our latest training edit has just dropped 👇#SOTARS

The Saints were thrashed 6-0 by Chelsea and will be hurting. They will look to achieve a positive result against the north London side.

Whelan feels Arsenal need to respond against Southampton, adding that Tottenham Hotspur are now in the driver’s seat to finish in the top four. He told Football Insider:

"Look, there’s got to be a reaction from Arsenal. They’re on the back of two defeats, and this will be a high-pressure game for them. But Chelsea were in the exact same situation, and they managed to win 6-0.

"It’s a massive game – and it could well define whether or not they get back into those Champions League spots. For me, Tottenham are the front-runners and Arsenal will have to pick themselves up here.

"It won’t be easy. I’m sure Ralph Hasenhuttl won’t have been happy with what was an embarrassing performance against Chelsea."

Arsenal cannot afford any more slip-ups in the coming weeks

Mikel Arteta's side currently occupy fifth place in the Premier League table

Mikel Arteta's side still have a game in hand over Tottenham Hotspur. The impending north London derby could go a long way in deciding who will finish in the top four.

The Gunners will not be at their strongest as Thomas Partey, and Kieran Tierney will not be available for the Southampton game, and possibly longer than that.

Arsenal @Arsenal Let's regroup and go again



#ARSBHA Let's regroup and go again ✊ Let's regroup and go again#ARSBHA https://t.co/G3mCpd4xTc

Unlike their arch rivals, Spurs are in a good run of form, having won their last four games in the Premier League.

Arteta’s side are on a downward trajectory, and anything less than a win against Southampton will make things harder for them in the final stretch of the season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh