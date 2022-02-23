Non-European clubs makes 'mega offer' to sign Manchester United superstar: Reports

Brazilian club Botafogo are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United star Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan's contract with the Red Devils ends in the summer and he is likely to leave the club.

The 35-year-old has appeared for the club just 11 times in the Premier League this season, missing many games due to injuries. In these 11 games, Cavani has managed just two goals and one assist. He is struggling to make a real impact at the club.

Cavani is currently playing second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. Although this is a very big task in itself, his injuries have kept him out as well.

There were also reports of the striker leaving the club in January but interim manager Ralf Rangnick convinced him to stay for now.

United will most likely oblige if any transfer request for the player comes in. Considering both the strikers at the club are quite old, it would make sense for the Red Devils to try and find a young replacement for Cavani.

Edinson Cavani in action for Manchester United

According to reports, Botafogo want to form a competitive squad to try and challenge for the Brazilian Serie A title. Cavani is one of the first players on their radar and is just the start of their team building.

Considering his contract and his current club ends next summer, they could sign Cavani free of cost. The Uruguayan currently has no intention of extending his stay at United and may accept this transfer to Botafogo should any deal materialize.

However, Botafogo have a lot of competition in trying to secure the signing of Cavani. Many clubs like Boca Juniors, Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians are interested in signing the striker.

Cavani would be a very big signing for the club considering everything he has achieved. Despite his advanced years, he would be of a lot of help to the club he joins. Both his skills and expertise will be extremely valuable to the players at Botafogo and they will try their best to land him.

Edited by Aditya Singh