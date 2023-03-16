Liverpool fans on Twitter were disappointed with Mohamed Salah's performance against Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Reds lost by a score of 1-0 as Karim Benzema scored the game's only goal in the 78th minute.

Jurgen Klopp's side came into the contest with a three-goal deficit, having lost the first leg by a margin of 5-2 at Anfield. They needed at least three goals to reach the quarterfinals, but the Reds could only fire a blank.

Salah, one of Liverpool's most reliable attackers in recent seasons, couldn't make much of an impact. He took zero shots during the game and completed only two out of his four dribbles. The 30-year-old lost possession of the ball 14 times against Los Blancos.

Fans were disappointed with Salah's performance, with one user on Twitter claiming that he was non-existent in such an important match and comparing it to Harry Kane's performances in big games. They wrote:

"Salah on a Kane one tonight non existent in such a big game."

Another fan opined that the Egyptian has always found it hard to get going against Los Blancos. They wrote:

"Salah dropping a stinker vs Madrid once again."

Salah has scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 matches for Liverpool this campaign. However, many fans want the Egyptian to leave the club in the summer.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Salah's poor performance during the encounter between Liverpool and Real Madrid:

Leo @spIashbrotherz @FluffyMogz @SeanDOlfc Sadly no one will pay his wages. I'd take 20m right now for Salah @FluffyMogz @SeanDOlfc Sadly no one will pay his wages. I'd take 20m right now for Salah

Michael P @Michael_Part94 Salah dropping a stinker vs madrid once again Salah dropping a stinker vs madrid once again

Vik @_vikasso ‍ @_euanito Shoulda take off Salah, he ain't doing nothing in Nacho pocket @_euanito Shoulda take off Salah, he ain't doing nothing in Nacho pocket 😮‍💨

Stanley_monie @Stanley_monie Salah is completely finished mahn... I'm tired Salah is completely finished mahn... I'm tired 😩

salah is paid 500k a week @lfcSQA people thought we were gonna come back🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 people thought we were gonna come back🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

YJ 🪬 @young9efe Salah wys still a revenge ting Salah wys still a revenge ting 😭😭😭

Sahil @sahil_47_ Salah could've had three assists today. Been very poor. Salah could've had three assists today. Been very poor.

هدى @YNWA04 If I were Salah, I’d definitely be considering a move next season If I were Salah, I’d definitely be considering a move next season

Junior @RolandJunior_ Salah on a Kane one tonight non existent in such a big game Salah on a Kane one tonight non existent in such a big game

Rio Ferdinand slammed Liverpool for their celebrations after defeating Manchester United

Liverpool earned a thumping 7-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield during a Premier League clash on March 5 as Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo all scored braces with Roberto Firmino adding the seventh.

Rio Ferdinand, however, was unhappy with the way many Liverpool fans, including Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness, celebrated the win. He said on the FIVE YouTube channel (via GOAL):

"That is a small club mentality. That screams small club. Screaming and celebrating when you beat Man United, The way Souness and Carragher were celebrating, the way they were trying to antagonise the guys [Roy Keane and Gary Neville], and then their team goes and does that at the weekend (their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth). They should be ashamed of themselves."

The Reds will return to action on April 1 as they take on Manchester City at the Etihad in a massive Premier League clash.

Poll : 0 votes