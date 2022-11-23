"None of his biased decisions makes sense" "He's clearly got favorites" - Spain fans destroy Luis Enrique as 'finished' player starts 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Costa Rica 

Spain fans went after Luis Enrique for naming Sergio Busquets in his team's starting lineup against Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Enrique named Unai Simon in the goal for La Roja's opening game of the World Cup. Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, and Cesar Azpilicueta have started as the back four for the game.

He has decided to start a midfield trio of Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Pedri. Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, and Ferran Torres have started in the attack.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Luis Enrique named Spain's starting XI for the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener:

Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt tell you what, if Busquets can survive this #JPN side I reckon #ESP will go all the way. this is RELENTLESS. tell you what, if Busquets can survive this #JPN side I reckon #ESP will go all the way. this is RELENTLESS.

Akaash🦁 @sr4gio_ramos twitter.com/MadridXtra/sta… Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra SPAIN XI: SPAIN XI: 🚨 SPAIN XI: https://t.co/x9LaLvccBO Dude is playing one among the best CDM currently at CB to accommodate a finished busquets... Dude is playing one among the best CDM currently at CB to accommodate a finished busquets...💀 twitter.com/MadridXtra/sta…

JJRMA ❼ @TweetsfromRMFAN his barca bias is insane @theMadridZone Rodri CB just for busquets to starthis barca bias is insane @theMadridZone Rodri CB just for busquets to start 😭 his barca bias is insane

Don_Whizz @Frasswhizz876



Mi stress out already Don_Whizz @Frasswhizz876 Hope Spain nuh come stress mi out later enuh 🥲🥲🥲 Hope Spain nuh come stress mi out later enuh 🥲🥲🥲 Azpi and Busquets starting over Carvajal and Llorente tpc 🥲🥲🥲🥲Mi stress out already twitter.com/Frasswhizz876/… Azpi and Busquets starting over Carvajal and Llorente tpc 🥲🥲🥲🥲Mi stress out already twitter.com/Frasswhizz876/…

HU @HuACM Sid Lowe @sidlowe Spain team. False 9 and false 4 as predicted Spain team. False 9 and false 4 as predicted 😉 https://t.co/LVgDOdgwDr azpi rb busquets unproven front 5 lool how the mighty have fallen twitter.com/sidlowe/status… azpi rb busquets unproven front 5 lool how the mighty have fallen twitter.com/sidlowe/status…

Nitesh Gautam @NiteshG75822592 Spain ain't winning shit with Luis Enrique as manager. #SpainVsCostaRica #FIFAWorldCup Man is playing rodri at cb just so he can fit Busquets at cdm unreal, After leaving out degea and Ramos. He's clearly got favourites Spain ain't winning shit with Luis Enrique as manager. #SpainVsCostaRica #FIFAWorldCup Man is playing rodri at cb just so he can fit Busquets at cdm unreal, After leaving out degea and Ramos. He's clearly got favourites

Faiz Moulavi @FaizMoulavi1 Enrique is crazy for playing busquets/rodri as CB, won't ve surprised if it failed Enrique is crazy for playing busquets/rodri as CB, won't ve surprised if it failed

Busquets has made 139 appearances for La Roja in his career. He has made 13 appearances for Spain in the World Cup.

The Group E has already gotten off to a stunning start as Japan defeated Germany by a scoreline of 2-1 in the opening game of the World Cup.

Spain coach Luis Enrique spoke ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup game against Costa Rica

Spain Press Conference - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Luis Enrique

Spain coach Luis Enrique said that he is the leader of La Roja ahead of the clash against Costa Rica. He told the media (via News 18):

“The leader of the national team has to be the coach because it’s me who decides who plays and when we travel and things like that, I am a leader who has to give solutions to the team, very calm and looking forward to starting and giving people something to celebrate."

Enrique further commanded respect for their opponents, saying:

“We know Costa Rica and their players and their coach (Luis Fernando Suarez) is an expert. I am sure they are going to be competitive, and we have to be attentive and get it right because we want to go to the final, I don’t have any doubts because of doubts or tactical decisions. My doubts are because of the high level they are showing. The training sessions have been spectacular and we are working at a level that means we will start games strongly."

Speaking on his team selection, Enrique said:

“I choose my players due to the ‘feeling’ I have and I’ll decide my team tomorrow considering our rivals and the game, We have prepared the best way possible. We know what we have to do and we are a group that has worked together for a long time.'

