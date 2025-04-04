“None of that helps” - Chris Sutton explains 2 reasons why Arsenal will have ‘difficult’ game vs Everton; shares score prediction

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a 1-1 draw between Arsenal and Everton in their upcoming Premier League game on Saturday, April 5. He believes that the Gunners will have a difficult game with one eye on the Real Madrid clash next week.

In his BBC column, Sutton stated that he wanted Arsenal to keep winning to put pressure on Liverpool in the title race. However, he does not see Mikel Arteta's side cominh out with a win from Goodison Park. He wrote:

"This is going to be difficult for Arsenal. Everton defended so well against Liverpool on Wednesday, and they carried a real threat too, with Beto running in behind. Bukayo Saka was back for the Gunners against Fulham and he will obviously boost their attack but they have picked up a few defensive injuries, including Gabriel being out for the rest of the season.

"Mikel Arteta's side have got Tuesday's Champions League tie with Real Madrid to think about and, on top of that, this is an early kick-off to deal with too. None of that helps. I want Arsenal to keep on winning to put some pressure on Liverpool but Everton drew 0-0 at Emirates Stadium in December, when Sean Dyche was in charge, and everything points towards a similar outcome this time."

Singer-songwriter Mychelle also made predictions for the upcoming game, alongside Sutton. She backed Everton to get a point from the match with a 1-1 draw.

Mikel Arteta comments on injured Arsenal squad ahead of Everton clash

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after Gabriel and Jurrien Timber went off injured in their side's 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday, April 1. The Arsenal manager admitted that it was a tricky situation and said (via The Guardian):

"The good thing is that it's been like this the whole season. You see Martinelli today, you say we're missing three months. You see Bukayo, four months. Jesus, almost the whole season. How we have managed to be where we are with all those injuries. Ben White hasn't participated at all this season, it's what it is. We want it so much that we're going to give it a real go and we are very excited for next week."

Gabriel has reportedly been ruled out for the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the midweek clash. Timber is expected to play against Real Madrid but is doubtful for the Everton clash.

