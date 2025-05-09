“None of those names are for me” - Ex-Liverpool star names 3 stars Arne Slot must steer clear of in summer transfer window 

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson has warned the Reds of three names in their pursuit of a new striker. As per a report in Team Talk, Johnson has also outlined why he does not want them.

Ad

Liverpool have been linked with a few No. 9 candidates over the past few weeks. Three of them are Benjamin Sesko, Liam Delap and Ollie Watkins.

Sesko plays for German club RB Leipzig. In the ongoing Bundesliga edition, he has scored 13 goals in 31 appearances. Speaking of him, Johnson said (via TG Casino):

“Benjamin Sesko doesn’t really excite me enough to justify paying the big bucks for him."

Ad

Trending

He holds similar notions for Delap and Watkins, who have scored 12 and 15 goals in the current Premier League campaign for Ipswich Town and Aston Villa, respectively. He commented:

"I’d say the same about Liam Delap and Ollie Watkins too. I never think signing someone for the sake of it is a good idea unless you think they’re worth it, and none of those names are for me."

Ad

Johnson believes there are not many strikers in the market who will fit into Arne Slot's playing style. Hence, Liverpool should evaluate the options minutely and if needed, get the other positions sorted first.

The club did not spend much in the last two transfer windows. But with Slot's determination to build a better squad, they might have to pour the bucks into the market this summer.

Liverpool looking for a new No. 9

Liverpool won their 20th Premier League title this year. However, they don't want to stop upgrading their arsenal for the upcoming season. One area that has been prioritized is the attacking third.

Ad

Although Mohamed Salah (33 goals) and Luis Diaz (16 goals) delivered superb performances throughout the campaign, their main centre-forward Darwin Nunez was off color. The Uruguayan, who was once the go-to player for Jurgen Klopp, has found life hard under the tutelage of Arne Slot.

He has secured only seven goals in 44 appearances across all competitions. The club, now, as per the report from Team Talk, is trying to send him back to South America to revive his fading form. In order to replace him, they have added a few players to their wishlist.

A very favorable candidate has emerged in the form of Victor Osimhen, a report in talkSPORT (via Team Talk) suggests. Liverpool are leading the race for his signature. Other names like Julian Alvarez, Hugo Ekitike and those mentioned above are also being monitored.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More