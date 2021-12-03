“Nonsense” – Ralf Rangnick dismisses reported Erling Haaland bonus clause in his Manchester United contract

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has rubbished reports that a clause in his contract could see him pocket £10 million if Erling Haaland joins the Red Devils.

Haaland has been linked with a move to Manchester United, who are reportedly among several clubs interested in signing the Norwegian striker.

The Borussia Dortmund star reportedly has a €75million release clause in his contract that becomes active next summer. The clause is expected to attract interest from several top European sides in the summer transfer window.

Rangnick was partly responsible for Haaland’s move from Molde to Red Bull Salzburg in January 2019.

The German, however, has rubbished claims that he is in for a payday should Haaland join Manchester United. He explained:

“£10m for Haaland, £10m for Mbappe, £10m for Lewandowski and £10m for Kimmich. This is nonsense. There is no such clause in my contract. There is little point in speculating over new players. I know what kind of player he is, but in the meantime, the whole world has realised how good the player is.”

Rangnick added that the attacking players Manchester United currently have are of top quality, so he doesn’t want to speak about other players. He said:

“The offensive players we have here, we have so many top players in the offensive department that we don't need to speak about any other player."

Ralf Rangnick will hope to transform Manchester United into an attacking force

It’s no secret that Manchester United have some talented players on their roster. However, the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have underperformed so far this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible goal output seems to have saved the Red Devils the blushes on multiple occasions in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Rangnick will have the tricky task of making the best use of the squad he has and integrating Ronaldo into his proactive style. Several fans and pundits have hypothesized whether or not Ronaldo can fit into Rangnick’s pressing style.

Only time will tell if the Portuguese star will be able to play regularly with the rest of the talented players and make Manchester United an attacking force once again.

