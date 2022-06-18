“Not a 100% fit player” – Egypt’s team doctor confirms Mohamed Salah played with injury during Liverpool’s Champions League final

Mohamed Salah played the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid with an injury last month. That's according to Egypt's team doctor Mohamed Abou El Ela, who claims the attacker wasn't fit when he lined up for Jurgen Klopp's side at the Stade de France.

According to the national team doctor, Mohamed Salah picked up the knock during the FA Cup final clash with Chelsea on May 14, which Liverpool won on penalties. It is worth noting that the attacker played just 33 minutes of the tie before making way for Diogo Jota following the setback.

"Salah's injury occurred during the FA Cup final in the adductor muscles," Mohamed Abou El Ela told On Time Sports. "Then he played against Wolves and in the Champions League final, and all of this in just 14 days. We read a statistic that he's the second highest player in terms of minutes played this season."

Despite the setback, Mohamed Salah managed to play the entire 90 minutes of Liverpool's Champions League final clash with Real Madrid. Perhaps due to his fitness issues, the Egyptian wasn't at his usual sharp level in front of goal. He failed to find the back of the net and couldn't help as the Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Stade de France.

Mohamed Abou El Ela further revealed that the attacker pushed himself to take part in the game. He continued:

"We send and receive players with medical reports, and Liverpool's said that he had pain and should get an x-ray, there's not a 100% fit player, but there's the question of whether he can push himself and play without risk."

He added:

"The club thought that one game is enough and we chose the Guinea game because the second against Ethiopia would be hard for him to travel in a long flight. He couldn't play another game after three days."

What does the future hold for the Egyptian?

Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool still under doubt

The Egyptian continues his standoff with the Reds over his commitment to a new contract. It is believed that both parties are yet to reach an agreement over the player's wage demands.

As it stands, there's a big chance Mohamed Salah could part ways with the Reds soon as he's already approaching the final year of his contract with the club. It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far