“Not accurate” - Fabrizio Romano plays down claims that Manchester United superstar is unsettled in England

Reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played down claims that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is unsettled in England. The Italian journalist insists that the stories being circulated regarding the player's imminent departure are nothing but mere speculation.

Casemiro has barely spent a year and half at Manchester United but rumors have already started linking him with an exit from the club. From being one of the top performers in the squad in his debut campaign last season to becoming a subject of speculation this term, things have developed rapidly for the Brazilian at Old Trafford.

The former Real Madrid star has become injury prone and has missed the Red Devils' last six games across all competitions due to an ankle injury. Recenty, rumors claiming that Casemiro could part ways with the club this winter amid interest from Saudi Arabia have been rubbished by Romano. The Italian wrote in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside:

“There’s been a lot written about Casemiro’s Manchester United future recently, with talk of interest from Saudi clubs. As I previously reported, there’s nothing concrete happening yet, but we’ll see what Saudi plans are."

He added:

“Still, I also wanted to address the claims that Casemiro has struggled to settle in England – as far as I understand, this is not accurate. He has no issues, no problems living in England, so I don’t see this as a key factor in determining his future. Casemiro’s future will be discussed for sure in the next months, but for now anything else is just speculation."

Manchester United set for massive showdown versus Everton today

Manchester United are scheduled to go head-to-head with Everton in a highly anticipated Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26. For multiple reasons, this fixture promises to be a massive showdown.

Firstly, the hosts will be playing in a spirited fashion and with a very solid determination to win after they suffered a 10-point deduction recently for violating Premier League profit and sustainability regulations. They also appear to be in fine form after recording three wins and one draw in their last four games across all fronts.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag will also be eager to claim all three points to ease the burden on him at Old Trafford following his team's slow start to the season. The Red Devils have won four out of their last five Premier League clashes and will hope to continue their winning ways to move up the table from eighth.