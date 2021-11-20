"Not an Arsenal legend in the same way" - Carragher on Arteta being compared to struggling Chelsea and Man Utd legends Lampard and Solskjaer

Jamie Carragher has come out to personally dismiss every comparison between Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former Liverpool star doesn't think Arteta qualifies as a legend in the way Solskjaer and others do for their respective clubs. He said:

“There will be those who will argue Arteta should be included in the group alongside Lampard, [Andrea] Pirlo and [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer as a notable ex-player struggling to prove he is an elite coach at the club he played for."

He added:

“But I have never seen Arteta in quite the same way as those others. Yes, he is a former Arsenal player but with respect not a legend in the same way as the other three were to Chelsea, United and Juventus."

Carragher also commended the Arsenal coach for his capacity to understand the evolving game, rather than sticking to emotion and tradition. He explained:

“First and foremost, he is seen as a modern coach who understands how the game is evolving rather than someone steeped in the Arsenal tradition. That is more important than any emotional attachment to a former player because Arteta is constantly being judged solely on the quality of his work as opposed to Solskjaer who – and I mean this with the greatest respect – has been given more time than others would have been given results and performances because he is loved so much by the supporters."

The Liverpool legend seems to be implying that Mikel Arteta holds on to his Arsenal job on the merits of his work and not because of fan affection. This could be interpreted as a sly dig at the Manchester United legend who has struggled to make headway with a world-class squad this season.

Performances this season have also backed up Carragher's words, with Arsenal surging out of relegation doldrums and into the fight for continental positions. Manchester United, on the other hand, look out of sorts and unable to string two wins together.

Anfield is always a test: Arteta speaks on Arsenal's clash with Liverpool

Since Jurgen Klopp took the reins at Anfield, Arsenal have beaten Liverpool just once. Notably, Arsenal have not won at Anfield in nearly a decade but the Gunners are currently in their best form. Arteta could potentially take advantage of that and drag all three points from Liverpool's grasp at Anfield today.

However, he knows that his side face a serious challenge. Arteta said:

"It's always a test [to play at Anfield]. It is a fascinating stadium to play football in. You have to be at your best. You have to raise the level to your maximum standards - emotionally, physically, tactically, technically - because if you don't, you will get exposed."

Arteta added:

"To go to Anfield is always a test. There are not that many grounds as good as that to feel you are a footballer. Jurgen and the staff have managed to bring the club to the best moments in their history, and to sustain it, which is probably the hardest thing to do. They have transformed the energy around the place."

