"Not bad company" - David Beckham reacts on social media as Lionel Messi equals his free-kick record with winner for Argentina against Ecuador

David Beckham has reacted to Lionel Messi equalling his free-kick record with a wonder strike against Ecuador in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying on Thursday (September 7).

Messi, 36, made the decisive intervention against the Ecuadorians with a sublime 78th-minute free-kick effort in Buenos Aires. Just when it looked like La Albiceleste's long road to USA and Mexico in 2026 would start with a draw, their captain came to the rescue once again.

From a central position just outside the box, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner curled a sumptuous effort beyond a six-man Ecuadorean wall and past goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

It was the 65th free-kick of his illustrious career for club and country, moving him level with Inter Miami co-owner Beckham and joint-fourth in the all-time list, headed by Juninho (77).

Beckham reacted to his new recruit's latest achievement with the following comment on Instagram Story while sharing a picture of himself and Messi:

"Not bad company. I think this might get broken pretty soon."

Here's the screenshot of Beckham's Instagram story:

Messi and Co. will next be in action at La Paz in Bolivia on Wednesday (September 12) as La Albiceleste look to make it two wins in two in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Lionel Messi also achieved another milestone with his goal against Ecuador

Lionel Messi celebrates his winner against Ecuador.

Lionel Messi was undoubtedly the cynosure of all eyes at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Thursday night. With his late winner against an excellent Ecuadoren side, La Albiceleste got their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign up and running.

In the process, it was also a landmark night in more than one ways for their talismanic captain. Apart from tying Beckham in the all-time free-kick charts, Messi went level with his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez (29) for most goals in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Having played all 11 games since arriving at Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer, the indefatigible Messi almost lasted the full 90 against Ecuador. However, he came off for Exequiel Palacios in the 89th minute to a thunderous applause on another memorable night.