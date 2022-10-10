"Not bad for a one-trick pony" "Money well spent" - Manchester United fans on Twitter wowed by new signing's outstanding display in 2-1 Everton win

Manchester United fans were happy to see newly-signed Antony perform against Everton in the Premier League.

The Red Devils managed to earn a 2-1 win against the Toffees at Goodison Park on Sunday (October 9). Alex Iwobi gave the hosts an early lead via a curling effort from outside the box. Antony equalized for the visitors as he was fed through by Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo came on as a first-half substitute after Anthony Martial was injured. The No. 7 grabbed his first Premier League goal of the season in style after Casemiro played a good pass to the Portuguese.

The scoreline remained at 2-1 despite a late scare from Everton.

Antony dazzled throughout the game for the Red Devils. The Brazilian was impressive with his work rate as well.

The player arrived from Ajax during the summer transfer window for a hefty fee. However, United fans were quick to point out that it was money well spent as he has now scored three goals in his three Premier League games for the club.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after United's win:

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



The FIRST Manchester United player to score in each of his first 3 Premier League games.



Not bad for a "one-trick pony" Antony dos SantosThe FIRST Manchester United player to score in each of his first 3 Premier League games.Not bad for a "one-trick pony" Antony dos Santos 🇧🇷⚡️The FIRST Manchester United player to score in each of his first 3 Premier League games.Not bad for a "one-trick pony" https://t.co/q3tPAFMTp0

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



3 appearances

3 goals



Money well spent. Antony has scored in every Premier League game he has played.3 appearances3 goalsMoney well spent. Antony has scored in every Premier League game he has played.👕 3 appearances⚽ 3 goalsMoney well spent. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/yk6LfaS4ga

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Antony becomes the first Manchester United player in history to score in his first 3 Premier League appearances. Antony becomes the first Manchester United player in history to score in his first 3 Premier League appearances. 🌟🇧🇷 https://t.co/hy3sJ5IGoQ

Trey @UTDTrey ANTONY THE FUCKING GOAT ARE YOU MAD ANTONY THE FUCKING GOAT ARE YOU MAD

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Antony (3) has more Premier League goals than Mo Salah (2) this season Antony (3) has more Premier League goals than Mo Salah (2) this season 😲 https://t.co/WSnTQQblZ6

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck Let’s take a moment to appreciate Antony, he came to a new league with a huge transfer fee and has scored in every PL game he’s played in. #MUFC Let’s take a moment to appreciate Antony, he came to a new league with a huge transfer fee and has scored in every PL game he’s played in. #MUFC https://t.co/HBgLp62QE5

Trey @UTDTrey Ronaldo goal, Antony goal, 3 points, 5 wins in last 6 league games and Liverpool tears. I’m a happy man, we move Ronaldo goal, Antony goal, 3 points, 5 wins in last 6 league games and Liverpool tears. I’m a happy man, we move

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a signing! Antony is the first EVER Manchester United player to score in his first three Premier League matches.What a signing! Antony is the first EVER Manchester United player to score in his first three Premier League matches.What a signing! 📈 https://t.co/UeapTaQfKP

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Needlessly nervy finale for #mufc , who had openings to extend lead in the second-half. Ronaldo was excellent, Antony had his best performance since joining, Martinez solid and Rashford sharp again. Needlessly nervy finale for #mufc, who had openings to extend lead in the second-half. Ronaldo was excellent, Antony had his best performance since joining, Martinez solid and Rashford sharp again.

Antony became the first Manchester United player in history to score in his first three Premier League games for the club. With the win, the Red Devils have now picked up 15 points from their first eight league games and currently sit in fifth spot in the table.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag demanded consistency ahead of clash against Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag demanded consistency from his side as he told the media ahead of his team's clash against Everton (via the club's official website):

"It’s physical, it’s mental. It’s also sustainability, is that the right word? Yeah, sustainability. Especially, it’s like a routine. A way of life and you have to bring it every training, in your system as a squad and as an individual player.

"You had a lack of it in the last years. It’s not something that you build or progress in a week or a month. It has to be consistent, but it is a demand in top football nowadays."

He added:

"I think it’s quite clear City sets the standard in that and there are more teams but I think that also we can deliver that. We have seen it against Liverpool, we have seen it against Arsenal but now we have to do it on a consistent basis. That is what we have to work for now but this will not come overnight it will also take more than weeks, it will take months.

Manchester United will next face Omonia Nicosia at home in the UEFA Europa League on October 13.

