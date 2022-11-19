“Not the best football I’ve ever played” – Trent Alexander-Arnold makes honest admission about England career ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold made an honest admission about his England career ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold said that his England career hasn't turned out the way he would have hoped it to. While he said that he hasn't played his worst football for the Three Lions, neither has his best form been on display.

Speaking to ITV Football ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold said (via GOAL):

"Not the best football I've ever played. Probably not the worst either, just somewhere in the middle, that is not amazing, not the worst really. It could be a lot better."

He was further asked whether he had reached the level with the national team that he would have hoped for. Alexander-Arnold replied:

"No. Definitely not. But when you think about it, it's been maybe 17 or 18 games [for England] now. And I think, in the grand scheme of things, that's half a season, if you're going to put it in that sense and players have average half-seasons. Hopefully, the second half of the season will be a lot better for me."

Alexander-Arnold has made 17 appearances for England in his career, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's club teammate Fabinho spoke ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool's Brazilian star Fabinho recently named Lionel Messi as his toughest-ever opponent. Speaking to the club's official website ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Trent Alexander-Arnold's club teammate said:

"Probably [Lionel] Messi. I always wanted to play against him to see how he is on the pitch. Of course Messi is one of the best players in football history but I always wanted to face him to see if he was really good in the flesh as well – and he was really good. I think I played against Messi maybe three times.

"The first time, he scored two goals, the first game at Camp Nou in the Champions League semi-final. Always when he had the ball he could do something different, a pass or an individual action for himself. That’s why these players don’t need too much to be dangerous in the game."

