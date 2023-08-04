“Not at his best” – Gabriel Agbonlahor snubs Casemiro and Varane as he names wild Manchester United-Aston Villa combined XI

Gabriel Agbonlahor recently named a controversial Manchester United-Aston Villa combined XI, choosing to snub the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varane, and Antony from his team.

The Aston Villa legend was recently on Drive alongside Darren Bent when a viewer texted that not even one Aston Villa player would get into Manchester United's current starting XI.

The minute the show went to a break, an incensed Agbonlahor put pen to paper and conjured up a controversial Manchester United-Aston Villa combined XI. He opted to omit Real Madrid legends Casemiro and Varane for Ezri Konsa and Douglas Luiz, leaving viewers dumbfounded.

Agbonlahor explained his choices behind his goalkeeper and defence (via talkSPORT):

"Goalkeeper, Emi Martinez before Andre Onana. Martinez is the best in the world, won the World Cup. Simple. Centre-half, either Tyrone Mings or Ezri Konsa gets in ahead of Raphael Varane. Varane's not great on the ball, mate. He's injury prone... Varane's injuries, he doesn't play often, he is not the Varane that won the World Cup, is he?"

He added:

"Left-back, I am going Luke Shaw over Alex Moreno, who is a very good player. Lisandro Martinez is my left-sided centre-half. Konsa my right-sided centre-half, no Varane. Right-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka. I really like him, I am not too fussed about my right-back being the best at crossing. No one gets past him."

While choosing the midfield, the former Aston Villa man explained: :

"Midfield is quite simple for me. Casemiro, very good player, not at his best though and does not make my midfield. I've got Douglas Luiz, an outstanding player, and John McGinn. In front of them, in a free role, Bruno Fernandes. He has to be there ahead of Emi Buendia."

Concluding with the frontline, he said:

"Marcus Rashford on the left, I think he picks himself quite easily. And then on the right, very easy, you've got Antony, who can't do anything. So I have got Moussa Diaby. Mate, I have watched this guy and he is unbelievable. You will see this season, he is frighteningly quick, left-foot, he will get many goals and assists this season."

"And up front is quite easy, Watkins. Who are you going to choose? Wout Weghorst, who's gone back? Anthony Martial? Hojlund will be a good player but he is unproven in the Premier League at the moment."

Agbonlahor's Manchester United-Aston Villa combined XI: Emi Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ezri Konsa, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins.

To add insult to injury, when Bent asked about Mason Mount, Agbonlahor replied that the former Chelsea star wouldn't even make the bench.

Manchester United provide Amad Diallo injury update

Manchester United recently revealed that Amad Diallo will miss the beginning of next season due to a knee injury. The 21-year-old limped off injured during the Red Devils' pre-season friendly clash against Arsenal last month. He has failed to feature for the club since.

Manchester United recently posted a statement that read (via Manchester Evening News):

"Unfortunately, he [Amad] has also been ruled out of the first part of the 2023-24 campaign, and we await further details on his estimated recovery date, with the home league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers up first for Erik ten Hag's Reds on Monday 14 August."

This development will be a big blow for Erik ten Hag and Co. as the Ivory Coast international was expected to step up for the senior squad this season. He was loaned to Sunderland last season where he impressed, scoring 13 goals in 27 Championship starts.

Amad Diallo has only made nine appearances for Manchester United since joining for £19 million from Atalanta in 2021.