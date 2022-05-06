“Not the best, if I’m being honest” - Ray Parlour worried about ‘vulnerable’ Arsenal star ahead of derby against Tottenham

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour is worried about the defensive abilities of Nuno Tavares and believes Tottenham Hotspur may target the left-back in the upcoming North London derby.

The Gunners and Tottenham are embroiled in a closely-fought battle for top-four. Mikel Arteta's side currently boasts a two-point lead over Antonio Conte's men.

There have been many doubts over Nuno Tavares, who has filled in at left-back for the injured Kieran Tierney. His performance have drawn criticism over recent games.

Parlour believes Tavares is not showing he is a capable understudy to Tierney with his performances. The Arsenal legend told talkSPORT (via HITC):

“I worry about the full-back areas. Tierney is brilliant if he stays fit. He’s been injured quite often in an Arsenal shirt. Defensively, he’s (Tavares) is not the best, if I’m being honest. He’s got to improve on that."

Arsenal travel to Tottenham on May 12 with their top-four hopes on the line. Parlour believes Spurs may look to exploit Tavares' apparent defensive vulnerabilities. He added:

“He’s better in a three at the back when he plays wing-back. But he’s vulnerable at left-back. And I’m sure (Tottenham) will be saying; ‘Well OK, let’s play down the left-hand side at Tavares.’ They might get a bit of joy down that side when they play them next Thursday."

The Gunners are on the right track under Mikel Arteta

The last time the Gunners qualified for the Champions League was all the way back in 2016. That may all change come next season with Arteta's men currently in a good position to finish fourth in the Premier League.

They could even go one better and make the most of a potential Chelsea collapse. The Blues are in third, just three points ahead of the Gunners, with four games remaining this season.

Mikel Arteta recently was recently given a new contract that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2025. He may have more to celebrate in the coming weeks if the Gunners secure a top-four finish.

Henry Winter @henrywinter Mikel Arteta deserves this new contract. Obvious that Arteta has #AFC going in the right direction. Team has a growing identity: younger, hungrier, bolder. Aubameyang didn’t fit the team ethos Arteta’s building. Long way to go, need f-bs fit and a striker, but trust the process. Mikel Arteta deserves this new contract. Obvious that Arteta has #AFC going in the right direction. Team has a growing identity: younger, hungrier, bolder. Aubameyang didn’t fit the team ethos Arteta’s building. Long way to go, need f-bs fit and a striker, but trust the process.

Mikel Arteta's charges will side face a Leeds United side this weekend (May 8). While the Gunners need three points to keep their top-four hopes alive, Leeds will be desperate for a victory as they are embroiled in a relegation battle.

