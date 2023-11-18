“Not a chance” - Tim Sherwood says Manchester United star should not be picked for Euro 2024 on current form

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood believes Manchester United's Marcus Rashford should not make it into England's UEFA Euro 2024 squad if his barren run continues.

Rashford is in the midst of a terrible run of form for the Red Devils, having scored just once in 16 appearances across competitions. It marks a steep drop from last season, when he netted 30 times in 56 matches, particularly impressing after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United currently sit sixth in the Premier League with 21 points from 12 matches and are bottom of their UEFA Champions League group after four games.

Despite his poor start to the season, Rashford was called up by England for their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers in the ongoing international break. However, Sherwood feels he should not receive a call-up for next summer's continental tournament in Germany if his current club form persists.

The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder said on Sky Sports when asked if the Manchester United man should be part of England's Euro 2024 squad (via SPORTbible):

"No, not a chance."

Sherwood then opined that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has played a part in Rashford's drop in form, saying:

"He can thank his manager for playing his way out of the England team unfortunately.

"I think if he was at Man City now, he's got all the attributes to be a world class player and make the England team. I think there's not going to be a turnaround between now and the end of the season unfortunately and I think he can thank Ten Hag for that because it's not been good enough."

Rashford notably started for England on Friday, November 17, against Malta. He completed just two of his six dribbles, won only four of his 10 duels and saw a shot blocked.

He was replaced by Cole Palmer in the 61st minute following a collision with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, which seemed to leave him in some pain.

Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate confirmed after the game that Rashford is expected to be okay (via the Mirror). England's next game is away to North Macedonia on Monday, November 20.

"I know he will be back" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to return to form

In an interview prior to Manchester United's 1-0 win over Luton Town last weekend, Erik ten Hag spoke about Marcus Rashford's struggles this term.

The Dutch tactician stated that neither the player nor the club are happy with how he has began the season. However, Ten Hag added that he believes Rashford will find his best self again soon and told reporters (as quoted by ESPN):

"I think he is not happy. We are not happy. He has high expectations for himself and in this moment he is not in his best form.

"I know he will be back and when the team is playing better, he will play better and score goals. I am confident in that. He will improve and score goals this season. He is totally aware of everything, so he will be back on track."

If fit, Rashford will hope to get back on the scoresheet when England take on North Macedonia on Monday. His first game for Manchester United after the break will be their Premier League encounter against Everton at Goodison Park on November 26.