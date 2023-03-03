“Not close enough” – Jurgen Klopp reveals 25-year-old Liverpool star will miss Manchester United clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Joe Gomez has been ruled out of the match against Manchester United. The defender is yet to recover from a hamstring injury and has missed the last couple of matches.

Gomez played 73 minutes in the 5-2 loss to Real Madrid last month and has been out with an injury since. He has been ruled out for a few weeks, and the Reds manager has revealed that the clash with Manchester United is too early for him.

LiverpoolGoals @Liverpoolgoals_ Klopp on the squad: "There are no new injuries. Joe Gomez is closer, but not close enough.



Speaking in a press conference ahead of the big clash at Anfield, Klopp claimed almost all his players are back. However, he ruled out Gomez and said:

"Yesterday evening they were all fine. Joe Gomez is closer, not close enough."

Joe Gomez slammed by Liverpool legend

Jamie Carragher was furious with Joe Gomez and other Liverpool defenders after the 5-2 loss to Real Madrid. He claimed that the Reds need fresh defenders just as much as they need midfielders.

Football Transfers @Transfersdotcom Jamie Carragher has savaged Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk



He said on CBS Sports:

"It's not acceptable watching this season. We keep looking for reasons and excuses, but no, it's nowhere near good enough. What makes me laugh, I'm not that bothered but Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn't get in that back four about two months ago – I think I'd take his place at the moment!"

He added:

"Some of the players there…Joe Gomez tonight, we've all had bad nights as players and maybe I shouldn't kick someone when they're down because I'm sure he'll feel terrible. But we keep talking about midfield players Liverpool need – and that's right – I think Liverpool need defenders as well."

It was not the first time Carragher has taken shots at Gomez this season. He called out the defender after the match against Leeds United earlier this season and said:

"Joe Gomez has been all over the place in this first half. He really has. He had a poor first half in Napoli a few weeks ago and Matip came on at half-time. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Konate at half-time either."

Gomez has a long-term deal at Anfield, which expires in 2027.

