"Not coming out of the trenches very soon" - Manchester United fans react hilariously as Phil Jones reportedly appointed U-18s coach

Manchester United have reportedly brought Phil Jones back to the club as U18s coach and the decision has been met with hilarious responses from fans.

UtdPlug claim that Jones, 31, is back at Old Trafford as the U18s manager. The Englishman left the Red Devils earlier this summer when his contract expired after a difficult spell plagued with injury issues.

He joined the Old Trafford outfit from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 and Sir Alex Ferguson tipped him to become one of the club's greatest players. He said (via The Sun):

"I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, no matter where we play him."

However, a severe knee injury picked up in 2020 kept Jones sidelined for 70 games. He last appeared for Manchester United in April last year and was without a club after his release earlier this summer.

Jones made 229 appearances across competitions during his time with the Red Devils as a player. He chipped in with 16 goal contributions, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Europa League.

The former England international is now back at Old Trafford in a coaching role with United seemingly keen to give him his first opportunity in the managerial world. He could follow in the footsteps of Michael Carrick who has since become Middlesbrough's manager.

However, the move comes just days after Manchester United secured the return of free agent Jonny Evans on a one-year deal. The 36-year-old's return was met with disdain given the Red Devils had targeted several younger profiles such as Jean-Clair Todibo, 23.

Thus, fans aren't too overly thrilled to see Jones back at the club just months after his release albeit in a coaching role. One fan reckons it's a poor appointment that shows no aspirations:

"If this is true, then Manchester United is not coming out of the trenches very soon. You can't be hiring people based on nepotism and expect to succeed. We're still not out of the damage caused with Fergie nominating David Moyes to succeed him."

Erik ten Hag praised Phil Jones for achieving a great career after leaving Manchester United

Phil Jones enjoyed some memorable moments with Manchester United.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag sent Jones a farewell message when the club decided to part ways with the veteran defender. The Dutch coach praised the Englishman for achieving a great career (via the club's official website):

''I think he has [had] a great career, what he achieved. Winning the Premier League, winning the FA Cup, winning the Europa League, being present at two World Cups... he has had a massive career at Man United."

Jones' injury issues blighted impressive showings during the earlier stages of his Manchester United career. One performance that comes to mind is his display in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid in 2013.

The English defender was played in a makeshift midfield role to nullify the threat posed by Cristiano Ronaldo. He performed admirably, putting himself in harm's way to deny the Portuguese icon and others such as Mesut Ozil.