“Not my decision” – Ralf Rangnick comments on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United after match-winning hat-trick against Norwich

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick refused to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, after his team's win over Norwich City on Saturday.

The Portuguese ace struck a sensational hat-trick in the Premier League match to give his side a crucial 3-2 win.

With Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both slipping up earlier in the day, the 37-year-old's heroics boosted their Champions League push.

The Red Devils moved up to fifth place after this win and now trail Spurs by just three points, with six games remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, bagged all the headlines for a heroic display, scoring a second consecutive league treble at Old Trafford. He struck twice in the first half to put his side comfortably ahead. But Norwich fought their way back to level the proceedings at 2-2.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then stood over a free kick outside the box and thumped home an unstoppable shot into the far corner for the winner.

Ronaldo has witnessed a sharp decline in form since the turn of the year but demonstrated his fearsome potential against Norwich by taking the Canaries to the cleaners.

There's also been talk of his potential departure owing to the struggles he's had in front of goal and United's spate of poor results this season.

Rangnick had to field a question about Ronaldo's future at the club after Saturday's match, but he said it's all down to the player himself.

“This is, in the end, not my decision. Cristiano has got another year of contract. This will be a decision for the new manager to take, together with the board.”

Erik ten Hag looks set to replace Rangnick as the new Manchester United coach for next season and he, reportedly, doesn't see the Portuguese star in his plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps Manchester United's top four hopes alive

With a stunning hat-trick, Cristiano Ronaldo kept Manchester United's push for the Champions League alive. The side clinched three points on a day when Arsenal and Tottenham didn't get any, and moved into the fifth place on the table.

But there's still a long way to go as the Red Devils have six more games remaining, including ones against Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Brentford.

They will hope to have Ronaldo among the goals for the big games too. Although, it's their woeful defense which needs attention.

Manchester United have kept just a single clean sheet in their last nine games, across competitions, conceding 14 times in the process.

Unless this changes, they will continue to concede goals at an alarming rate, hindering their top-four ambitions.

