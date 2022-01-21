"Not in Europe, out of both Cups, 6th in League" - Piers Morgan believes Mikel Arteta's 'process' at Arsenal is 'untrustworthy'

Arsenal has been eliminated from the Carabao Cup this season after suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat in the second leg of their semi-final clash with Liverpool yesterday. Following that setback, English football expert Piers Morgan has expressed doubts about Mikel Arteta's project at the Emirates Stadium.

The Englishman says Mikel Arteta's process may not be as trustworthy as some fans see it, pointing to Arsenal's failures across multiple competitions so far this term.

He said on his official Twitter page:

"Not in Europe, out of both Cups, 6th in League (behind Spurs)… dare I suggest the Arteta process is not quite as trustworthy as some Arsenal fans think?"

It was indeed a catastrophic start to the campaign for Arsenal this season. The Gunners suffered defeats in their first three Premier League games, losing 2-0 to Brentford and Chelsea before suffering a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's men improved their efforts in the following weeks, reaching the semifinals of the EFL Cup but their nemesis seems to have finally caught up with them. They've failed to win any of their last four games across all competitions, recording one draw and three defeats.

As it stands, the Gunners occupy sixth position in the Premier League table, with 35 points in 20 games. They've been knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest and are out of the EFL Cup as well following yesterday's loss to Liverpool.

Coupling those with the fact that they're not participating in any European competition, it is easy to see why Piers Morgan has become critical of Arteta.

The Gunners are winless in their last four games across all fronts

What next for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta?

Realistically, the Gunners have just a top-four finish to fight for in the Premier League for the rest of the season. The Londoners will be looking to bounce back from their latest setback when they clash with Burnley in the English top flight this weekend.

They'll then lock horns with Wolves on February 10, before facing Brentford, Watford and Leicester City in their next three matches. It remains to be seen if they can hold their nerves and secure their participation in next season's Champions League campaign.

