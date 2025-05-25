"Not even on the bench… he really gone", "Is a statement" - Fans react as Manchester United star dropped from squad for Villa clash

Manchester United fans have expressed their surprise at the exclusion of star forward Alejandro Garnacho from the squad for their Premier League finale. The Red Devils are set to lock horns with Aston Villa at Old Trafford in their final game of the 2024-25 season in the hopes of ending the season with a win.

Ad

Garnacho made headlines in the aftermath of the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday after he criticized coach Ruben Amorim for his selection in the game. The 20-year-old cast doubts over his future at the club by insinuating that the summer would be a time for him to think about his future.

News broke on Saturday that Amorim had informed the Argentina international to find a new club in the summer after his latest misdemeanour. The former Sporting Club coach has now followed that up by dropping the forward from the 20-man squad to face Aston Villa.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the news on Saturday, Manchester United fans were shocked by the immediate exclusion of the forward. They took to X to share their thoughts on the coach's action. A fan shared their observation about the absence of the forward.

"Garnacho not even on the bench… he really gone", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Amorim was putting out a statement with his action.

"No garnacho in the team sheet is a statement 😨‼️", they posted.

Ad

A fan expressed their satisfaction with the exclusion of the youngster.

"Garnacho not even in the squad, good riddance", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that both Garnacho and goalkeeper Andre Onana were absent.

"No onana or garnacho. Both gone. Lovely.", they posted.

A fan thanked the coach for excluding the Argentine forward.

"Garnacho not even on the bench 🙏🙏🙏 Thank you Ruben", they wrote.

Ad

Alejandro Garnacho appears to have played his final game for the Red Devils, having joined their academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020. He scored 26 goals and provided 22 assists in his time at the club, making 144 appearances in total.

Manchester United star offered to Arsenal ahead of transfer window: Reports

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has been offered to Premier League rivals Arsenal for a summer move, as per reports. The 20-year-old winger is set to leave Old Trafford after coach Ruben Amorim informed him that he no longer features in his plans.

Ad

TBR Football reports that Garnacho's agents have contacted Mikel Arteta's side in their bid to find him a new club. Manchester United will accept offers of around £51 million from suitors of the Argentine forward this summer, they have clarified.

Garnacho was approached by Atletico Madrid and Napoli in the January transfer window but a move never materialised. The youngster is also of interest to Chelsea, and talks over his future are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More