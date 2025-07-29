“Not even Cristiano Ronaldo can score this type of goal” - Nigeria women’s team star Esther Okoronkwo suggests she scores better goals than Ronaldo

Nigeria women's team star Esther Okoronkwo emphatically claimed that even Cristiano Ronaldo can't score goals like her. In a video that's now gone viral, she made the bold statement while seeing a montage of some of her finest strikes.

Last weekend, the Super Falcons came from two goals down to beat Morocco 3-2 and win their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title. Okoronkwo triggered the comeback by scoring a penalty after the hour mark, while Folashade Ijamilusi and Jennifer Echegini netted goals late on to complete the turnaround as Nigeria lifted the cup.

Though not a prolific scorer, Okoronkwo, who has netted just 22 goals for club and country in four years as a professional, has nonetheless scored a few jaw-dropping strikes.

Her video highlighted the same, and the 28-year-old reacted to it by claiming:

"Even Cristiano Ronaldo can't score goals like mine"

Okoronkwo's statement naturally sparked a debate on social media, with some fans agreeing to her claim while others reprimanded her for drawing such a parallel.

In the same video, she also points to some of the hate comments she received for that comparison. One comment read:

"Sure..he also can't pick cottons like you.."

Another user lashed out at Okoronkwo and asked the Nigerian international to issue an apology:

"You are trash in front of Ronaldo. You have nothing to do with him. Make a video asking for forgiveness for what you said."

She then proceeds to watch another fine strike of hers and repeats the claim that the Portugal captain cannot score goals like her.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all-time with over 900 official goals to his name, more than any player in the history. His remarkable tally also includes some fine strikes, including the long-range screamer against Porto in 2009, which won him the Puskas award for the best goal.

Ronaldo knows no stopping even at 40

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 40 this year but retirement still isn't on the horizon for him as the Portugal star continues to chase greatness with endless hunger. Just last month, he guided the Selecao to their second UEFA Nations League trophy, and a third silverware in the country's history.

Given his age, scoring long-range stunners or cheeky swirls are a rarity for the striker these days, but he remains a valuable player for club and country.

Just last season, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star netted 35 goals in all competitions for Al-Nassr, while also emerging as one of 2024-25 Nations League's top-scorers with eight goals overall.

