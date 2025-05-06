"Not even as a left-back" - Former Real Madrid star explains why Trent Alexander-Arnold is not guaranteed to be a starter after switch

Former Real Madrid star Alvaro Benito claimed that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be a guaranteed starter for Los Blancos after joining the Spanish giants this summer. The Reds full-back announced his departure from his boyhood side this week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a product of the Liverpool youth academy. He has been with the senior team since 2016, winning a UEFA Champions League, two Premier League titles, and one FA Cup, among others. Over the last season, the Englishman was heavily linked to a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been looking to strengthen their defence after suffering due to injuries this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to join the Spanish giants as a free agent at the end of this campaign. The Englishman is set to sign a five-year deal with the club.

In an interview with Cadena SER program El Larguero, former Los Blancos star Alvaro Benito claimed Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be a guaranteed starter for the club. He said (via Si):

"Dani Carvajal is much better defensively. If Carvajal is fit, I can't imagine him as a starter for Real Madrid... not even as a left-back."

Dani Carvajal has been off the pitch since picking up an ACL tear in October. In his absence, Lucas Vasquez has been covering the right-back position for the Spanish giants. Fede Valverde has also been tried in the position by Ancelotti.

Trent Alexander-Arnold can be seen as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, given that the Spaniard is 33 years old. However, the coach can switch between the two to provide adequate rest to both, as both are world-class full-backs.

Former Los Blancos star Rafa Alkorta weighs in on Trent Alexander-Arnold's game time at Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Source: Getty

Athletic Bilbao sporting director and ex-Real Madrid player Rafa Alkorta shared his take on Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential playing time at the Bernabeu. He claimed that Dani Carvajal's game time can be managed owing to his age.

"There's an age difference, and Carvajal isn't eternal. I think he'll recover as he is and last several seasons. It's not a bad idea to have someone so you can manage the veteran's career. What we'll have to see are the important games, who will play," Alkorta said.

Given Dani Carvajal's experience, it will be unlikely for him to be benched for big games. With coach Carlo Ancelotti reportedly on his way out, the next manager could take a call to fit both Alexander-Arnold and Carvajal in the line-up.

Alexander-Arnold is best known for his long balls into the penalty box from the wings. His remarkable ability has resulted in him contributing 92 assists for Liverpool across competitions. Either way, he will be a great addition to the Los Blancos defense.

