“Not even Messi was at this level at that age” - Lamine Yamal receives massive praise from ex-Premier League forward

Former Premier League striker Fernando Llorente has heaped praise on Lamine Yamal, claiming the Spanish teenager was better than Lionel Messi was at that age. The Barcelona prodigy has been fantastic over the last year, breaking into the first-team picture for both club and country at just 16 years age.

Yamal has set the world alight, breaking several records such as becoming the youngest to start for Barca in La Liga, the youngest to provide an assist in the Spanish top flight, the youngest goalscorer for Barcelona, and the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history.

His performances have gotten tongues wagging and fans believe they could be watching a new legend begin his career.

Lamine Yamal's performances have impressed former Spain and Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente, who said via Barca Universal:

"Not even Messi was at this level at that age. Lamine Yamal does extraordinary things. He can't be compared to anyone."

Yamal is among the few players with any chance of reaching the dizzying heights Messi achieved in his illustrious career. The young Spaniard will be keen to continue his fine year and hopefully help his nation to glory in Euro 2024.

What Lionel Messi has said about Lamine Yamal

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi also praised Lamine Yamal and tipped the youngster to have a bright future at the club. Both players came through the prestigious La Masia academy before breaking into Barca's first team.

Messi, one of the most accomplished players in football history, is undoubtedly a hero of Yamal, who likely grew up watching the Argentine ace. The Inter Miami superstar pointed the teenager out as one to watch in an interview with L'equipe.

“Lamine, who is now very young and is already playing at Barcelona and being important ... will play a prominent role and fight for it in the future too. There are always good players. A very nice stage is coming to for us to enjoy,” Messi said.

Messi is Barcelona's all-time leading goalscorer with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for the club. Yamal will hope to reach Messi's heights in the coming years following the Argentine's endorsement of him. The teenager has scored seven goals and registered 10 assists in 51 games across competitions for Barca.