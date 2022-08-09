"Not even a question" - Rio Ferdinand gives his verdict on whether Cristiano Ronaldo should make Manchester United's starting XI

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo should have started in the club's Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Erik ten Hag's side made an underwhelming start to the season as Graham Potter's men won the game 2-1. The Red Devils looked quite impressive during their pre-season preparations but failed to carry that form into the Premier League.

Rio Ferdinand has questioned Manchester United manager Ten Hag over his decision to keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. The five-time Ballon d'Or eventually came on with the scoreline 2-0 in favor of the Seagulls.

Ferdinand has insisted that the Dutch tactician should have trusted Ronaldo's experience and given him time to gain match fitness. Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE', he said:

"For a player, the worst thing for you to do is sit on the bench and come on.

"Somebody who is not fit, you start him and say 'you’re going to play 45 [minutes] and do what you do'.

"He’s experienced enough to pace himself through a game. You have to trust these guys when they’re that age and that experienced – [he's] one of the greatest players of all time."

The former England defender believes United cannot afford to sell Ronaldo as he is their best goal-scoring outlet. Ferdinand has urged Ten Hag to start Cristiano Ronaldo centrally with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the flanks. He added:

"Man United are never letting him go right now. Where are they going to find 24 goals?

"Not even a question, start him, Jesus. A 50 per cent fit Ronaldo, you're putting your money on him before anyone [else] in that team.

"I would start Ronaldo up front, Rashford on the left, Sancho on the right."

Manchester United must keep Cristiano Ronaldo by any means

As reported by The Times in July, Cristiano Ronaldo requested the Red Devils to sell him if they received a satisfactory offer.

However, the Portuguese superstar is yet to find an escape route from Old Trafford and it seems that he will have to spend the season at Manchester United.

Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson



Ronaldo (36), Cavani (33), Ighalo (30), Falcao (29), Zlatan (36).



It's been 5 years since they last signed a striker with a long term plan... my word. 🤦‍♂️ United considering signing an "emergency short term" striker as if they haven't done that consistently for a decade.Ronaldo (36), Cavani (33), Ighalo (30), Falcao (29), Zlatan (36).It's been 5 years since they last signed a striker with a long term plan... my word. 🤦‍♂️ United considering signing an "emergency short term" striker as if they haven't done that consistently for a decade. 🆘Ronaldo (36), Cavani (33), Ighalo (30), Falcao (29), Zlatan (36).It's been 5 years since they last signed a striker with a long term plan... my word. 🤦‍♂️

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made an emotional return to the club last summer. Despite having a quality season as an individual, scoring 24 goals in 38 games across competitions, the Red Devils had a season to forget.

Now that it looks almost certain that Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United for at least another season, Erik ten Hag should look to make the most of his unparalleled goalscoring prowess.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava