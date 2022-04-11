"Not even a shadow of the player he was" - Gabby Agbonlahor accuses Manchester United superstar of joining the club for 'wrong reasons

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has been left unimpressed by Manchester United defender Raphael Varane during his debut season in England. The player was signed for €40 million and initially seemed like a shrewd recruit, but as the season has progressed, opinions have changed.

The Red Devils are having an awful season, way below the standards of the club. They currently find themselves seventh in the league with chances of finishing in the top-four looking bleak.

Varane has had to deal with injuries and fitness issues which has made it difficult for him to gain momentum in Manchester United colors.

While speaking to Football Insider correspondent Connor Whitley, Agbonlahor highlighted how Varane has looked off pace in the Premier League.

"Varane has come to England and has been shocked. He’s probably thinking ‘Woah, I’m not used to this at Zaragoza away. Normally it’s a lovely day out with lovely weather and strikers aren’t going to run past me," the former Villa striker said.

He thinks the French centre-back is nowhere near the level he was at Real Madrid. Alongside Sergio Ramos, the 28-year old formed one of the most difficult defenses to breach around Europe. He proved to be a serial winner with the Spanish giants and has three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies to his name.

Having strung together more than three games only once, Varane's injury issues have quietly been a massive problem this year. #MUFC Raphael Varane is injured again, with Ralf Rangnick stating the defender is "still injured", despite a 90-minute performance last week 🙄Having strung together more than three games only once, Varane's injury issues have quietly been a massive problem this year. Raphael Varane is injured again, with Ralf Rangnick stating the defender is "still injured", despite a 90-minute performance last week 🙄Having strung together more than three games only once, Varane's injury issues have quietly been a massive problem this year. 😑 #MUFC https://t.co/d1INRagVMZ

Agbonlahor thinks that Real Madrid were well aware of Varane's approaching dip in form and therefore had little doubt while sanctioning his exit to Manchester United.

“Now, in the Premier League, he doesn’t know what’s going on. He’s not even a shadow of the player he was at Real Madrid. You can see why Real Madrid were happy to let him go."

The 35-year old has urged the Old Trafford club to pay attention to their recruitment strategy.

“Man United are signing the wrong players who are past their prime. They need to sign players who approaching their prime, not coming towards the end of it,” he added.

Agbonlahor had termed Manchester United's defense as the 'best in the league' at the start of the season

As the season has progressed, the former Premier League striker has definitely gone through a change of mind. Before Raphael Varane made his debut for the Red Devils, Agbonlahor was singing praises for the backline that the club had assembled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In August last year, the former striker was on a talkSPORT program where he said the addition of the former Real Madrid man gives Manchester United the best defense. He said:

"If he [Varane] starts, I think they have the best defence in the league. Luke Shaw, Varane, Maguire and Wan-Bissaka is the best defence in the league. That’s what they’ve been crying out for in games. Lindelof has been okay but has a mistake in him. Varane doesn’t have a mistake in him. He’s no-nonsense."

As things stand, we can all agree that Agbonlahor was completely wrong with his assessment. Manchester United have conceded 42 goals so far this season, which is the joint second-worst record of the top-10 clubs in the Premier League table.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava