"Not this evening" - Chris Sutton says Arsenal star lacked composure in 3-0 Crystal Palace defeat

Former Premier League winner Chris Sutton believes Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard wasn't his usual composed self during the loss against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners fell to a humiliating 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park in the Premier League last night (April 4). First-half strikes from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew and a late penalty from Wilfried Zaha subjected Arsenal to just their second defeat in eight matches.

Odegaard, who has impressed in midfield this term for Mikel Arteta's side, endured a rough outing against the Eagles.

He spurned a glorious chance to halve the two-goal deficit in the first half before carelessly clipping Zaha's heels in the box in the build-up to Palace's third goal.

Sutton, who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers back in the 1994-95 season, feels the Norwegian lacked composure during the match against Palace. He told BBC Radio 5 Live after the contest (as quoted by HITC):

"A lack of composure from Martin Odegaard. I would always describe him as a composed player, but not this evening."

Simon Collings @sr_collings



"We should have done much better, but there is no time to feel sorry for ourselves."



More here:



standard.co.uk/sport/football… Martin Odegaard apologies to fans, but says Arsenal can't afford to feel sorry for themselves after Palace defeat and losing Tierney and Partey to injury."We should have done much better, but there is no time to feel sorry for ourselves."More here: Martin Odegaard apologies to fans, but says Arsenal can't afford to feel sorry for themselves after Palace defeat and losing Tierney and Partey to injury."We should have done much better, but there is no time to feel sorry for ourselves."More here:standard.co.uk/sport/football…

Odegaard surprisingly completed just 82% of his passes against the Eagles, without recording a single key pass or shot on target (as per Sofascore).

He was stifled by the hosts' physical and organized midfield and committed a few uncharacteristic errors as well.

Martin Odegaard remains key to Arsenal's top-4 hopes

The defeat to Crystal Palace meant fifth-placed Arsenal missed their chance to reclaim fourth spot in the Premier League standings from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs, who thrashed Newcastle United 5-1 earlier in the gameweek, are level on points with the Gunners but boast a better goal difference.

However, Arteta's troops still have a game in hand over their north London rivals and a fair chunk of the season is still yet to be played.

They also have to visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the end of the season in a match that could define the race for fourth spot.

Premier League @premierleague will finish up Predict how the topwill finish up Predict how the top 6️⃣ will finish up 👇 https://t.co/ZJKxSBYnOk

Consequently, Arsenal will hope Odegaard recovers his mojo after a below-par outing against Palace. The 23-year-old has been one of their best players this season and is likely to play a key role in the matches that remain.

Overall, Odegaard has managed five goals and four assists in 31 matches across all competitions for the Gunners in the ongoing campaign.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar