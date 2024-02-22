"Not every game is going to be fives and sixes" - Declan Rice on Arsenal dressing room atmosphere after loss to FC Porto

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice shed light on his side's dressing room atmosphere after their 1-0 loss to FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 21.

He claimed that the dressing room was positive despite the setback and they were now looking forward to their Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday, February 24.

Declan Rice appeared to be the only bright spot in Arsenal's defeat at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday. The midfielder completed 86% of his passes, including a key pass and four long balls. He also won seven of 11 duels contested and was strong in defense too. However, that couldn't stop the Gunners from conceding an injury-time goal.

Mikel Arteta's men were toothless and failed to get a shot on target. Despite the setback, Declan Rice claimed that the dressing room was positive.

“We just said that. Not every game is going to be fives and sixes. You are going to come up against teams who are watching us and seeing what they can do to stop us," he said after the game (as quoted by Mirror).

“I don’t think we had a shot on target in Porto, so it is tough to take, it is tough to hear that. But we are really positive still, there is a real positivity around the place at the minute.

“We are going to keep our heads held high and go again on Saturday and give it everything against Newcastle. Coming into it as a new player, I have seen how many leaders there are in the team that drive it on and really want the best for each other," he added.

The result marked the end of Arsenal's incredible five-game winning streak that saw them beat the likes of Burnley, West Ham United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

What's next for Arsenal?

Following Wednesday's setback, Arsenal will get a chance to right their wrongs when they face Porto for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Emirates Stadium on March 12.

Mikel Arteta's men simply need to ensure they win by two goals or more. A 1-0 lead for the Gunners after 90 minutes would take the game into extra time. A draw or a defeat will see the north London side crash out of the tournament.

Before that, however, they have a run of important Premier League games coming up, starting with Newcastle United on Saturday. They are currently third in the league table behind Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.