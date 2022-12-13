“Not everybody gets to win the World Cup” - Ibrahimovic sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo after emotional FIFA World Cup heartbreak 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal's elimination from the FIFA World Cup. The Swedish striker claims it is everyone's dream to lift the tournament, but most do not end up winning it.

Ronaldo and co were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup last week after a 1-0 loss to Morocco. The former Manchester United star finished the tournament with one goal, which came in a 3-2 win over Ghana in Portugal's first Group Stage match.

Speaking to reporters in Dubai, Ibrahimovic sent a message to Ronaldo when quizzed about Portugal's elimination. He said:

"I think it's not important what I can say. I mean everybody wants to win the World Cup; not everybody gets to win the World Cup. Everybody is trying and if you don't win it obviously you'll get emotional, if you win it, you get also emotional in a different way."

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream to win the FIFA World Cup ends

Cristiano Ronaldo penned an emotional message on Instagram following Portugal's elimination from the FIFA World Cup. The forward was seen leaving the pitch in tears after the 1-0 defeat to Morocco.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream. I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances, I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all."

He added:

"Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream. Sadly yesterday the dream ended. It's not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment."

Cristiano Ronaldo is now set to focus on his club career and decide his next destination. He is currently a free agent after Manchester United released him days before the FIFA World Cup kicked off.

