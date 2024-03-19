“Not everybody’s patriotic, we have to accept that” - Ex-Tottenham star offers opinion on Arsenal’s Ben White turning down England call-up

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermaine Jenas has offered his opinion on Arsenal defender Ben White refusing to make himself available for England.

During the current international break, the Three Lions are set to face Brazil (March 23) and Belgium (March 26) in friendlies. The national team's boss, Gareth Southgate, confirmed that the Gunners' sporting director had informed him of White's absence.

Although the decision may seem strange, Jenas believes we must accept the fact that not everybody is patriotic. Discussing the topic, he told the Daily Mail (via Football London):

"It is strange. I think not everybody's patriotic, and I think we have to accept that. I think Ben has his own reasons why he feels it's best for him to not be selected for England.

"For all we know, him not being selected for England has such a positive impact on his club career, and he wants to focus on that."

White has established himself as an integral component of Mikel Arteta's squad following his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2021 for a reported £50 million. Although initially brought in as a centre-back, the 26-year-old has been moved to right-back, where he has excelled this season.

Overall, the full-back has made 39 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season, bagging two goals and four assists. He will be crucial for the Gunners as they eye the Premier League title this campaign, along with a deep UEFA Champions League run.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey not part of Ghana squad for current international break

Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will not be joining Ghana for their international matches against Nigeria and Uganda during the current break. With the number six recently recovering from injury, it looks as though he wishes to ensure a controlled return to action.

Overall, he's missed 28 matches across competitions this season due to fitness worries. Despite featuring in his side's last two league games against Sheffield United and Brentford, Partey is yet to register a start for the club in 2024.

The midfielder has played just seven matches across competitions in the 2023/24 campaign and is yet to bag a goal contribution. His fitness will be key to Arsenal's success towards the backend of the campaign.

Partey can allow Declan Rice to venture further forward and occupy the number six role. However, with Jorginho stepping up in the Ghana international's absence, it will be interesting to see how Mikel Areta reintegrates the 30-year-old.