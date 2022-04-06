"Not everyone is quite on the same page" - Luke Chadwick explains why it's 'impossible' for managers to succeed at Manchester United 

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes that any manager would find it 'impossible to succeed' at the club in current times. He opined that not everyone at Old Trafford s on the same page, which makes it hard for a manager to do well.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said:

“There’s always uncertainty when a new manager comes in. Player leaks about who they want coming in – it’s not something that should be happening at a club like Manchester United. Where they’re coming from I have no idea but it’s up to the new manager to come in and show the players what he is, what he’s all about, and win them over."

He added:

“At the same time, though, you expect professional footballers to give it everything they’ve got to try and work for a manager and buy into their ideas. I’m sure every single member of staff and every player at the club will want to be successful so it’s all about pulling together."

As per Sky Sports journalist Angelo Mangiante, Erik ten Hag is close to becoming Manchester United's new manager.

Angelo Mangiante @angelomangiante @mufcMPB Erik ten Hag is now very close and he still leading the race to become the new Manchester United manager. For sure, he wants a final answer from Manchester United as soon as possible. In any case, compensation for Erik ten Hag is not an issue for Manchester United. @mufcMPB Erik ten Hag is now very close and he still leading the race to become the new Manchester United manager. For sure, he wants a final answer from Manchester United as soon as possible. In any case, compensation for Erik ten Hag is not an issue for Manchester United.

Chadwick hopes that the Dutch manager will be able to unify the team the same way Sir Alex Ferguson did during his time at the club. He said:

“Something Sir Alex Ferguson did so well was bringing everyone together – he had a real gift of creating that siege mentality, that idea that no one outside the club likes us but we can deliver. Hopefully, ten Hag can do something like that but it looks like it needs a real shift. At the moment, it seems like not everyone is quite on the same page. While that’s the case it’s more or less impossible for any manager to succeed at the club.”

Manchester United set to undergo a big overhaul in the summer

United are already on the lookout for a permanent manager this summer. The National reports that the managerial job is set to go to either ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino.

In addition to the managerial conundrum, the Red Devils will also look to overhaul the squad this summer. The likes of Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba are likely to leave, with their contracts expiring in the summer.

The futures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial (currently on loan at Sevilla) and Marcus Rashford are also uncertain.

[@sampilger] Manchester United could see up to 11 players leave the club at the end of the current season:CavaniMataLingardBaillyJonesMartialHendersonPogbaMaticWan-BissakaRonaldo Manchester United could see up to 11 players leave the club at the end of the current season: CavaniMataLingardBaillyJonesMartialHendersonPogbaMaticWan-BissakaRonaldo [@sampilger]

Hence, Manchester United could see a host of outgoings in the summer. They would then look to fill these positions as per the requirements of the new manager.

