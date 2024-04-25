"Not exciting, is it?" - Manchester United legend reacts to Liverpool potentially appointing Arne Slot 

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane is not excited by Liverpool's reported pursuit of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's replacement. He was reacting to Jamie Carragher's opinion on the reports that the Dutchman could take over at Anfield.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, former Liverpool defender Carragher admitted that he did not expect this development. He was instead excited about the Reds' reported links with Alonso and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim.

Keane was alongside him and quizzed:

"It's not exciting, is it?"

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool this summer and will take a break from football.

Jamie Carragher unsure about Arne Slot to Liverpool

Jamie Carragher admitted that he was not sure if Arne Slot could handle the pressure at Liverpool. He highlighted that the jump from Feyenoord to Anfield was huge and said on Sky Sports:

"From Feyenoord to L'pool is a huge jump and I think it shows at this moment that there's probably a dearth of real top managers out there, when you look at who L'pool are going for. Initially it was Xabi Alonso – it's only his first full season as a manager – then there was talk of Ruben Amorim from Sporting, who's only 39. Now Arne Slot is the favourite."

He added:

"I don't think it's like Benitez coming in, or Klopp. Benitez coming in on the back of two LaLiga titles and a UEFA Cup, or Klopp winning a couple of league titles and getting to a Champions League final. L'pool were actually in a different space then."

Carragher continued:

"That L'pool team, certainly under Benitez that I was part of, we were the team trying to qualify for the top four. The same with Klopp when he came in. But L'pool are in a different era now. They actually fancy themselves to challenge for the Premier League every season. Next season, in the Champions League they'd expect to get to the quarter-finals at least. I think it's a huge jump but he's obviously a great coach with a great track record so far. We'll see."

Liverpool slipped up in the Premier League title race on Wednesday, April 24, after a 2-0 loss at Everton. The Reds are now three points behind current leaders Arsenal and could fall five behind Manchester City if Pep Guardiola's side win their games in hand.