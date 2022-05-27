“Not the first time that I have had a Bayern rumour” - Klopp claims he ‘couldn’t care less’ about reports linking Mane with Liverpool exit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that he does not care about the rumors linking forward Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

Mane is under contract at Liverpool until June 2023. As per Talk Sport, The Reds are reportedly understood to be in talks with their Senegalese winger to extend his stay. The 30-year-old and has 23 goals and three assists in 50 matches in all competitions this season. As per Talk Sport's report, Bayern Munich are looking to sign the Senegalese after his impressive season.

The Reds are set to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 28. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Klopp claimed that he did not care about the rumors linking his senior star to Bayern.

The German manager claimed that it wasn’t the first time Bayern Munich had been linked with a move for one of his players ahead of a major final.

Klopp said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Sadio Mané to Bayern rumours? I couldn’t care less, at the moment… he’s focused on the final. It’s not the first time that I have had a Bayern rumour come up just before a big match."

Liverpool will be determined to get revenge against Real Madrid in Champions League final

Liverpool have been one of the best teams in the world in recent years. They won the Champions League and the Premier League in 2019 and 2020 respectively. They have also added the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season.

The Reds will certainly want to add this year's Champions League trophy to their cabinet.

Saturday's Champions League final at the Stade de France is a repeat of the 2018 final where Real Madrid won 3-1.

Klopp’s team has been bolstered by multiple signings since that time and multiple stars have also since entered their prime.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are in prime form, while the addition of Luis Diaz in January has also helped the Reds. Overall, they do have a better team and will be looking to dominate proceedings right from the get-go.

However, Real Madrid are always capable of pulling surprise punches and will be a dangerous team to play against. It will certainly be an enthralling watch.

