"Not going to be anything like as close as their last meeting" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Leicester vs Arsenal

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted the scoreline of the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Arsenal scheduled for Saturday, February 15. Sutton backed the Gunners to emerge victorious in the clash at King Power Stadium despite their injury-ravaged squad.

Mikel Arteta's men are in the second position while Leicester are in the 18th position in the league standings. Earlier this season, the Gunners locked horns with the Foxes at the Emirates back in September, where they secured a 4-2 victory.

Arsenal’s injury list has aggravated as Kai Havertz has been ruled out of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in Dubai. Despite the Gunners’ depleted squad, Chris Sutton believed they would get the better of the Foxes in Saturday's game. He wrote in his column for the BBC:

''It seems Kai Havertz has turned into Pele in the eyes of Arsenal fans since he has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. All of a sudden Havertz is a world-beater, that they cannot cope without, when in reality he has been panned by them for his inconsistent finishing since he joined.''

''But, with Gabriel Jesus already out injured for the season, Havertz's absence will give Arsenal fans an excuse if they end up not winning anything this campaign, and there will be a pile-on to ask why they did not sign another striker. The fact Gunners boss Mikel Arteta tried to get Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa in January tells you that he wanted someone in.''

''Now, if they don't win the league, there will be this blame game. Is it Arteta's fault, or is it on the board for not backing him? Still, even with Havertz out, and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli both injured too, I think they will have enough to beat Leicester. Leandro Trossard will probably lead their attack, although Raheem Sterling can also play up there.’’

''Leicester are out of the FA Cup and were walloped by Everton in their last Premier League game. This is not going to be anything like as close as their last meeting, in September.’’

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Alan Shearer makes prediction for Leicester vs Arsenal

Apart from Chris Sutton, Premier League legend Alan Shearer also predicted the scoreline of the upcoming clash between the Foxes and the Gunners. Just like Sutton, Shearer tipped the visitors to come out on top despite not having too many options in forward positions.

Shearer wrote in his column for Metro:

''Arsenal will win despite not having too many options in forward positions. I still think they’ll have too much. Leicester are struggling. They actually did alright against Man United in the FA Cup and were hard-done-by without VAR. I still think Arsenal will have too much for them so I’ll say away win.’’

Following Havertz’s injury, Raheem Sterling is likely to spearhead the Gunners' attack against Leicester.

