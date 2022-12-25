"Not going to be having cameras panning to Ronaldo on the bench" - Pundit outlines what Manchester United must do following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has claimed that Manchester United can now shape their first team with proper transfer business and apt squad planning following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Ronaldo, 37, had his contract at Manchester United terminated via mutual consent earlier last month. His second spell at Old Trafford came to an end after 18 months of association amid transfer speculations.

The Red Devils arrived at the decision after Ronaldo's vexed interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, in which he attacked both the outfit and Erik ten Hag for his treatment at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Cristiano Ronaldo tells @PiersMorgan: "Manchester United have betrayed me. I've been made black sheep. I don't respect Erik ten Hag". Cristiano Ronaldo tells @PiersMorgan: "Manchester United have betrayed me. I've been made black sheep. I don't respect Erik ten Hag". #MUFC 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo tells @PiersMorgan: "Manchester United have betrayed me. I've been made black sheep. I don't respect Erik ten Hag". #MUFC https://t.co/hlQcbYyfTE

Speaking to Mirror, Collymore asserted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's exit from Manchester United is a good thing. He said:

"His departure means United can finally have closure on what has been a tumultuous few months. Erik ten Hag isn't going to be asked questions about him week in, week out and we're not going to be having cameras panning to Ronaldo on the bench."

Sharing his thoughts on the club's recruitment plans, he added:

"It's now really vital that if they are going to do any business, it seems to make sense among the United supporter base and they say, 'Yes, we understand why we are getting that player or selling that one', or 'We understand why we are linked with him'."

Collymore urged Ten Hag's side to dip into the upcoming transfer market to rope in suitable players for their system. He continued:

"United have wasted a lot of money over the years and they need to get back to being a team whereby United fans and football lovers in general can say, 'That's the system, that is going to be the side eight times out of 10, these will be the substitutes and they will be used at this stage or that stage of a game'."

Predicting a fresh start for the Red Devils, Collymore added:

"Being able to do that is so important and it hasn't been the case with United for a while. Now, there's an opportunity for them to start doing again what they have done for decades – win more than they lose, play with a swagger and be in the title conversation at the end. Ronaldo going massively enhances that."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🫣 Cristiano Ronaldo missed more clear-cut chances (2) and received more yellow cards (2) than he scored goals (1) in the Premier League this season... 🫣 Cristiano Ronaldo missed more clear-cut chances (2) and received more yellow cards (2) than he scored goals (1) in the Premier League this season... https://t.co/bv9CCwwkHy

Manchester United fans devise new Cristiano Ronaldo chant following his exit

Manchester United supporters have come up with a brutal new chant for Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure from the club last month.

A video posted on TikTok captured the fans singing (h/t talkSPORT):

"I don’t care about Ronnie, Ronnie doesn't care about me. All I care about is MUFC."

Prior to his exit, the Portugal captain netted three goals in 16 matches for Manchester United in the ongoing campaign.

